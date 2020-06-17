Lexogen and OnRamp Bioinformatics partner to provide differential gene expression data analysis and interpretation for QuantSeq 3' mRNA-Seq users

VIENNA and SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexogen, a transcriptomics and Next Generation Sequencing company, and OnRamp Bioinformatics, a provider of cloud-based genomic analysis and collaboration tools, announced availability for the QuantSeq 3' mRNA-Seq data analysis pipeline on ROSALIND™, the globally recognized discovery platform for scientists and researchers. The partnership enhances QuantSeq 3' mRNA-Seq data analysis with ROSALIND's visual data exploration and deep pathway interpretation with more than 50 knowledge bases.

Lexogen's QuantSeq 3' mRNA-Seq is a straightforward, fast, and cost-efficient method for library preparation. It has been widely used for expression profiling analysis and is currently featured in more than 470 publications. "QuantSeq is a well-established library preparation kit, validated by researchers who have used it for a broad range of applications. We are continuously enhancing the workflow based on the user feedback, and offering a complete solution including data analysis has always been top priority", said Dalia Daujotyte, Chief Commercial Officer at Lexogen.

As a platform for scientists, ROSALIND empowers QuantSeq 3' customers to analyze, interpret and collaborate globally on differential gene expression analysis without the need for specialized bioinformatics or programming skills. "Through our collaborations, it is our goal to provide full transcriptome analysis solutions vetted by experts in their fields. Access to QuantSeq data processing on ROSALIND not only gives an opportunity to an in-depth gene expression analysis, but also enables collaboration and multi-omics work without leaving the environment", added Daujotyte.

"QuantSeq 3' has been a game-changer for our biotech and pharma clients adopting RNA-seq, with the compelling economics to support high volume and the ability to assess the whole transcriptome," said Tim Wesselman, CEO of OnRamp Bio. "With ROSALIND, QuantSeq users of every skill level are empowered to visually explore same day results, save valuable time and restore the thrill of discovery," added Wesselman.

The usage of ROSALIND for QuantSeq data analysis and interpretation will be demonstrated in the GenomeWeb webinar "Integration of 3'mRNA-Seq and ChIP-Seq Datasets to Disentangle Redundant Epigenetic Regulatory Mechanisms", taking place on June 18, 2020. Register here: bit.ly/2AN9URF

About Lexogen

Established in 2007, Lexogen is a transcriptomics and Next-Generation Sequencing company, focusing on the development of innovative methods for RNA analysis. Its portfolio includes multiple innovative and well-established protocols for RNA sequencing sample preparation, external RNA spike-in controls, as well as bioinformatics tools and sequencing services. Lexogen is a privately held company, headquartered in Vienna, Austria with a subsidiary in New Hampshire, US.

To learn more, visit www.lexogen.com and follow @lexogen.

About OnRamp Bioinformatics

OnRamp BioInformatics is the San Diego genomics software company that develops and maintains the ROSALIND discovery and collaboration platform designed for biologists and researchers. ROSALIND is globally deployed and trusted by top pharma, biotech and research institutions as the leading cloud platform for transcriptomics and epigenetics with comprehensive QC, deep pathway interpretation, advanced multi-omic meta-analyses and collaborative gene signatures.

To learn more, visit www.onramp.bio and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn (@OnRampBio).

