Lextant Launches The First Patented Experience Metrics Solution

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lextant, the human experience firm, announced the launch of the first patented experience measurement solution – Experience Metrics - at the Car HMI USA conference in Detroit.

Experience Metrics (USPTO US 2018/0374106 A1) concretely and clearly defines each element of the desired product or service experience. The desires are measured, tracked and brought to life on a digital dashboard.

Lextant launches Experience Metrics today at Car HMI USA in Detroit. Experience Metrics is the first patented experience measurement solution. It gives clear direction on what people want and how to deliver it.

Using Experience Metrics, businesses can:

Benchmark the category to identify white space opportunities

Quickly assess competitive launches and new initiatives

Get tangible guidance on how to increase consumer benefit and value

Focus all functions on the things that are proven to matter most.

The result: less cost, speed to market, faster decision-making, increased confidence and market success.

"The pressure to innovate faster and smarter is intense. Yet still 95% of new product launches fail," said Chris Rockwell, Lextant Founder and CEO. "Experience Metrics delivers a deep understanding of what people want and how to deliver it. It's lean, actionable and highly effective."

Experience Metrics is grounded in 20+ years of experience innovation research and pragmatically integrates behavioral science, design research as well as principles of user experience design. It starts with a comprehensive analysis of the desired user experience and prioritizes the most important attributes required to deliver it. Each of these attributes are tested, measured and validated with the results brought to life in an interactive digital dashboard.

Experience Metrics has been successfully proven out with clients in the automotive, retail and consumer electronics industries.

For more information about Lextant Experience Metrics, visit: https://www.lextant.com/experience-metrics/

ABOUT LEXTANT

Lextant is the human experience firm. We inform great solutions and inspire companies to pursue them. We fuel breakthrough results with a deep understanding of what people most want. To find out why leaders in automotive, retail, healthcare, consumer products and financial services rely on Lextant visit us at www.lextant.com or contact us at info@lextant.com

