Lextar Partners With X Display

HSINCHU, Taiwan and RTP, N.C., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lextar Electronics Corp. ("Lextar") (TAIEX: 3698) a leader in Opto-Semiconductor solutions and X Display Company (XDC), a leader in MicroLED displays, announced today that the companies entered into agreements, including Development and License Agreement and Services Agreement wherein Lextar has licensed XDC's Intellectual Property, and both Lextar's and XDC's customers will be supplied Lextar's high-performance MicroLEDs.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with XDC, which brings the innovative and feasible MicroLED display mass-production technology to Lextar, "said Mr. C.N. Huang, Vice President of Lextar Technology Center. "Lextar has committed to developing MicroLED technology for years and is known for its expertise in the display industry. By virtue of practicing the broad and foundational IP portfolio of XDC with respect to MicroLED, we look forward to the robust cooperation between the two companies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation display technology. Moreover, our customers can benefit from our one-stop service from MicroLED chip to display module. Together we aim to change the landscape of the display industry."

Lextar leads the LED industry and has invested in several of the next generation LED miniaturization projects for MicroLED products from chip, packaging, testing, assembly, module, circuit drives to sub-systems, and is working closely with partners like XDC.

"Lextar is an innovative and dynamic LED company with strong experience in the display industry," said Dr. Matthew Meitl, Co-Founder and VP of Displays at X Display Company. "We are excited to partner with Lextar and co-develop MicroLEDs for our customers."

XDC is a pioneer in the mass-transfer of MicroLEDs and has built a broad and foundational IP portfolio of over 400 patents. XDC's patented elastomer stamp mass-transfer technology is regarded as the most viable method to mass-produce MicroLED displays for applications ranging from TV, Signage, Monitors, Laptops and Smartphones. XDC licenses its technology and supplies components to the display industry.

About Lextar Electronics Corp

Lextar Electronics Corp. (TAIEX: 3698), founded in 2008 in Taiwan, specializes in manufacturing opto-semiconductor epitaxial, chips, packages, modules and integrated solutions. The range of applications includes LCD backlighting, R/G/B display, automotive lighting, professional lighting, sensing and UV. The company now houses around 3,500 employees and its headquarters is in the Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. Lextar has two manufacturing sites in Taiwan, and two in China, which are Chuzhou and Suzhou respectively. Lextar's turnover in 2019: USD 300 million. Corporate website: Lextar.com. Media inquiries: [email protected]

About X Display Company

X Display Company (XDC), a Cork, Ireland and RTP, North Carolina based technology developer, licenses intellectual property for manufacturing microLED displays and sells MicroIC and PixelEngine™ components that will power next-generation displays. XDC is poised to capture share in the display market, delivering products that will make peoples' lives better. www.xdisplay.com. Media Inquiries: [email protected]

