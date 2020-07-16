Lexus Creates: Origami

"Lexus often seeks unique ways to connect with its audience, beyond the automotive realm. The brand's human-centric focus and dedication to craftsmanship provide a natural foundation from which to reach out and engage around topics that have already proven to be of interest to our audience. The Lexus Creates series is a perfect example," said Brian Bolain, General Manager, Lexus International.

The first installment in the series partners with UK-based origami artist/takumi Coco Sato to help bring the art, precision and creativity of origami to life. Starting with a cat, then a leaf, and then a more complex butterfly, the Lexus Creates series allows viewers to access the skills and teachings of Coco Sato. Coco Sato is best known for translating traditional Japanese aesthetics into art forms with a uniquely modern edge. Using paper, fabric, food or simple electronics, she creates artworks and public origami installations.

Born in Tokyo and graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Art from Central Saint Martins in London, her work is inspired by everyday life in her native Japan and her sincere desire to dissolve boundaries and foster understanding between different cultures.

Sato's work alludes to an increasingly fast-paced and stressed-out world and explores the relationship between human interaction, technology, space and nature, and is motivated by a belief in the power of individuals coming together to make a statement, create a movement or bring about positive change. She shares her art and skills through social media and video tutorials, and aims to encourage making things and thinking with your hands.

In aligning with such an artist, Lexus hopes to help reinforce the value of creativity, the beauty communicated through these simple, timeless paper forms, and elevate the impact of the human-focused skills used to capture the emotion of Coco Sato's work.

Lexus, the automotive luxury brand made its debut in 1989 with the introduction of the breakthrough LS sedan. By 2005, featuring an innovative product lineup, the Lexus ethos of "pursuit of perfection" had helped the Japanese luxury brand establish operations globally. Today, Lexus is available in more than 90 countries. Evolving from elegant and expressive luxury transportation brand into a global luxury lifestyle brand, Lexus continues to expand its global appeal by combining its passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance and creating amazing experiences for the next generation of luxury customers. Going forward, the Lexus will distinguish itself with a unique luxury proposition; an experience affected by a sense of traditional Japanese takumi craftsmanship, and Omotenashi (hospitality) that elevates the customer experience.

