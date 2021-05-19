Lexus LC 500 Named Luxury Vehicle of Texas

Since its inception, the LC 500 has been nothing short of amazing. Attendees at the Auto Roundup driving event experienced the LC 500's distinctive craftsmanship, accelerating from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds with a V8-powered 10-speed automatic direct-shift transmission that produces 471 horsepower at 7,100 rpm and 398 lb-ft of torque at 4,800 rpm. The 2021 sports coupe has chiseled off nearly 22 pounds updating suspension, coils and utilizing lighter rear wheels to enhance the driving experience resulting in bar-none handling and control.

In addition to its elite athleticism, the 2021 LC 500 highlights Lexus' commitment to bold design. This can be found throughout the vehicle and it received remarks for its elevated profile, semi-aniline leather interior, 21-inch chrome wheels and a sporty carbon fiber grille. Its distinct design and features also earned the LC 500 the honor and award of Best Interior, Best Exterior and Highest Personal Appeal at the event.

Additionally, the Lexus IS 350 was recognized by TAWA members for Best Value in the performance sedan category.

This year's Texas Auto Roundup brought together 40 journalists to evaluate 35 vehicles at the Texas Motor Speedway. Vehicles from the world's top manufacturers were put to the test on this professional track and evaluated on interior, exterior, value, performance and personal appeal. The 2021 LC 500 and the IS 350 received praises honoring the Lexus legacy of exquisite performance, style, design and safety.

TAWA is a Texas-based nonprofit association for automotive journalists promoting professionalism and quality in journalism for more than two decades. TAWA has grown to become one of the most influential and recognized automotive journalist associates in the U.S. The group produces two annual events – Texas Auto Roundup and Texas Truck Rodeo – that allow members to experience vehicles from various manufacturers in one place, at one time.

For more information on the 2021 LC 500 or the 2021 IS 350, visit the Lexus Pressroom.

