Lexus Reveals ‘Lexus AR Play’ App to Launch New 2021 IS

The Lexus AR Play app allows users to preview the vehicle in an interactive way, enabling users to:

Virtually walk around the vehicle for up-close 360-degree exterior and interior views.

Engage the gamification function to virtually drive the IS in augmented reality like a remote-control car.

Personalize the vehicle exterior with eight custom color offerings for the 2021 IS.

Open and close the doors and trunk.

Explore the vehicle's design, performance, and safety features with high-level audio narration.

View 3D cutaways of key technical features, the engine and chassis.

Capture photos for sharing with friends or on your favorite social media channels.

"This app is a modern day expression of a longstanding Lexus core value: 'genchi genbutsu' or 'go & see'- a practice employed by Lexus engineers to go on-site to ensure a true understanding of a situation by experiencing it firsthand," said Lisa Materazzo, vice president of marketing at Lexus. "Now our guests can experience the next best thing to genchi genbutsu with the new IS 350, seeing it for themselves in a way previously unavailable, and long before the vehicles arrive in showrooms in late fall. "

The Lexus AR Play app is now available for download for iOS and Android devices in the App Store and Google Play. Additional information about the 2021 IS can be found here.

