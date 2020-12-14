Leyda Flores's new book Historias No Contadas, a gripping compendium of stories about immigrant women and their efforts to provide for their loved ones

Leyda Flores said this about her book: "Migration in our countries generally affects everyone in different areas of life, especially women. The women in these stories represent the thousands or millions of women who are forced to leave their country in order to assume the role of absolute providers in their families. It is an economic need that pushed, motivated, and gave them the necessary courage to take risks on a journey which, at that time, was less dangerous than now—above all, due to the presence of organized criminal groups.

All of them are successful because in the end, they not only managed to reach the country; rather, with their work, they educated their daughters and sons, giving them a life opportunity different from theirs without taking the role of victims for what happened. They used it to set goals, which have been achieved. Their stories are full of nostalgia, especially for lost time with her family, with her daughters and sons, and full of secrets that have come out of the trunk. Now they share them with you.

These stories will make you enter the lives of each of these women and identify with them."

Published by Page Publishing, Leyda Flores's new book Historias No Contadas imparts captivating real-life tales about women and their overwhelming sacrifice traveling to foreign places to seek opportunities that provided comfort and survival to their families.

Consumers who wish to learn about the determination and resilience of immigrant women amid tragedy and economic backlash can purchase Historias No Contadas in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1374280/Leyda_Flores.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

