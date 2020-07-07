LF Edge Drives Cross-Ecosystem Collaboration -- Publishes Industry-Defining White Paper on Multi-Functional Edge Computing, Adds Projects and Members

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Edge , an umbrella organization under The Linux Foundation that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced continued ecosystem collaboration via a new collaborative white paper, "Sharpening the Edge: Overview of the LF Edge Taxonomy and Framework." Additionally, LF Edge announced a new project (Secure Device Onboard) and four new members. LF Edge welcomes General members High Peak Data, Jiangxing Intelligence, and Super Micro; and Associate member OpenStack Foundation.

Edge computing represents a new paradigm in which compute and storage are located at the edge of the network, as close as both necessary and feasible to the location where data is generated and consumed, and where actions are taken in the physical world. The optimal location of these compute resources is determined by the inherent tradeoffs between the benefits of centralization and decentralization.

In collaboration with the Open Glossary project to align ecosystem terminology, the LF Community created a white paper entitled "Sharpening the Edge: Overview of the LF Edge Taxonomy and Framework" to introduce the key concepts of edge computing. Additionally, the paper highlights emerging use cases in telecom, industrial, enterprise and consumer markets.The paper also provides details of eight LF Edge open source edge projects. The paper will be available for download following a webinar presentation on Thursday, July 9 at 9:00 am PT. Register for the webinar, "Demystifying the Edge with the new LF Edge Taxonomy and Framework" here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_icv5h6wFTcuw9O0xvMpgLw .

"We are thrilled to see such strong cross-community collaboration within LF Edge and beyond," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, the Linux Foundation. "A diverse set of members from various companies came together to help define our unified approach to open edge computing, which is a key tenant of LF Edge. Concurrently, we welcome the Secure Device Onboard project and four new member organizations to the fold as we prepare for more edge computing milestones to come in H2."

Secure Device Onboard

Secure Device Onboard (SDO), which joins LF Edge as a Stage 1 project, is an automated "Zero-Touch" onboarding service. To more securely and automatically onboard and provision a device on edge hardware, it only needs to be drop-shipped to the point of installation, connected to the network and powered up. SDO does the rest. This zero-touch model simplifies the installer's role, reduces costs and eliminates poor security practices, such as shipping default passwords.

A primary objective of Secure Device Onboard is to expand TAM for IOT devices. To achieve this goal, a cross-industry collaboration of device manufacturers, distributors, systems integrators, cloud service providers, and device management software vendors is required to accelerate adoption. The Linux Foundation is the ideal organization to facilitate this collaboration and accelerate adoption of this important technology and help accelerate adoption of devices into Home and Industrial ecosystems, helping drive the need for all of the current projects in the LFEdge community.

Initially released as open source software by Intel Corporation in February 2020, it's based on Intel® SDO Version 1.7. The original Intel® SDO launched in September 2017 as a stand-alone Intel product reflecting the original SDO protocol and architecture specifications. With the complex ecosystem needed for success of this product, Intel decided to open source and donate the core functions of Intel® SDO to the community in order to drive an industry standard, resolve key industry friction points, and allow the IOT market to grow faster.

SDO joins LF Edge's other projects including: Akraino Edge Stack , Baetyl , EdgeX Foundry , Fledge , Home Edge , Open Horizon , Project EVE and State of the Edge . These projects support emerging edge applications across areas such as non-traditional video and connected things that require lower latency and faster processing and mobility. By forming a software stack that brings together the best of cloud, enterprise and telecom, LF Edge helps to unify a fragmented edge market around a common, open vision for the future of the industry.

What's Next

Join LF Edge for a webinar presentation of the new white paper, July 9 at 9:00 am PT, entitled "Demystifying the Edge With the New LF Edge Taxonomy & Framework," as part of the ongoing On The Edge with LF Edge webinar series. Presenters include LF Edge community experts Jason Shepherd, Vikram Siwach, and Matt Trifiro. Details and registration here .

LF Edge has just published a YouTube channel with easy access to the latest LF Edge webinars and presentations. Subscribe today and never miss a new video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY7H1oSt8gvXNdXH9wrNq5Q

Register today to join the LF Edge community for the Open Networking and Edge Summit virtual experience, happening September 28-29. Details and registration here: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/open-networking-edge-summit-north-america/

Support from the Expanding LF Edge Ecosystem

Jiangxing Intelligence

Jiangxing Intelligence is committed to the development of advanced edge computing technology and application in the fields of smart IoT. Leveraging EdgeX Foundry as an advanced Open Edge Computing platform, Jiangxing has developed a series of products, which are successfully deployed in power grid, renewable energy and utility infrastructures. Jiangxing has established strategic partnerships with State Grid, China Southern Power Grid, Beijing Enterprises Water Group, China Unicom, China Tower, etc.

"Jiangxing is looking forward to joining LF Edge to collaborate with the community and contribute to the world's leading open interoperability platform for the global IoT Edge ecosystem," said Xiaoyi Fan, CTO of Jiangxing. "Jiangxing is a leading edge computing startup. The industry does have a working system, but to make the system work best, and much better than their competitors, they need a lot of advanced techniques, and we can help them."

OpenStack Foundation

"The LF Edge community offers strong synergies with both the OpenStack project, OSF software project communities, and Edge Computing Group," said Ildiko Vancsa, Ecosystem Technical Lead, OpenStack Foundation. "In fact, many contributors work actively across these communities. By working together more formally, these projects will more closely collaborate so that organizations deploying open infrastructure at the edge, the core or in between can do so with confidence that the two leading foundations in the space are supporting and streamlining the integration of technologies to solve their most pressing issues."

Super Micro

"LF Edge harmonizes hardware & software blueprints for a variety of use cases including 5G, AI/ML, IaaS/PaaS," said Srini Bala, Senior Director of Solutions at Supermicro (SMCI). As a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, we are pleased to join LF Edge to collaborate with the Akraino community and contribute to open-source ecosystems.

