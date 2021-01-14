LF Edge Ecosystem Grows, Adds New Members and New Cross-Community Integrations

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Edge , an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced continued ecosystem momentum with the addition of four new general members (FII, HCL, OpenNebula, and Robin.io) and one new Associate member (Shanghai Open Source Information Technology Association). Additionally, Home Edge has released its third platform update with new Data Storage and Mult-NAT Edge Device Communications (MNDEC) features.

"We are pleased to see continued growth among the LF Edge ecosystem," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IOT, the Linux Foundation. "Open edge technology crosses verticals and is poised to become larger than the cloud native ecosystem. We are honored to be at the forefront of this budding industry and welcome all of our new members."

Approaching it's two-year mark as an umbrella project, LF Edge is currently comprised of nine projects – including Akraino , Baetyl , Fledge , EdgeX Foundry , Home Edge , Open Horizon , Project EVE , Secure Device Onboard (SDO) and State of the Edge – that support emerging edge applications across areas such as non-traditional video and connected things that require lower latency, and faster processing and mobility. LF Edge helps unify a fragmented edge market around a common, open vision for the future of the industry.

One of the project's newest general members, FII, plans to sponsor a Smart Agriculture Special Interest Group (SIG) within the Open Horizon project and soon, an LF Edge Smart Agriculture End User Solution Group (EUSG). Open Horizon SIGs are designed to identify use cases within an industry or vertical, develop end-to-end reference solutions, and promote the solutions, use cases, and the group itself. LF Edge EUSGs gather user requirements through cross-project discussion with end users and generate demos, white papers, and messaging in order to prioritize project features and inform project roadmaps.

Home Edge Issues Coconut Release

Home Edge's third release, Coconut, is now available. Coconut includes new features such as Multi-NAT communications (which enables discovery of devices in different NATs) and Data Storage . In collaboration with EdgeX Foundry, a centralized device can be designated as a primary device to store the data from different devices. Home Edge expects its next release will be available in 2021 and will include real time data analytics features. More information on Home Edge Coconut is available here: https://wiki.lfedge.org/display/HOME/Release+Notes+for+Coconut .

Open Networking and Edge Summit Sessions, Project Webinars Available On-Demand

LF Edge sessions from the 2020 Open Networking and Edge Summit (ONES) virtual experience are available on-demand: https://bit.ly/2JPAyOd .

LF Edge's "On the Edge with LF Edge" webinar series, launched this year, has produced seven episodes to date, with overview discussions of each of the projects. Episodes are available for viewing on-demand here: https://www.lfedge.org/news-events/webinars/

More details on LF Edge, including how to join as a member, details on specific projects and other resources, are available here: www.lfedge.org .

Support From New LF Edge Members

"HCL Technologies is excited to join the Linux Foundation Edge community. We look forward to collaborating with industry leaders to help create and promote Edge Computing frameworks for wider adoption, leveraging our expertise and investments in IoT, 5G and Cloud technologies," said GH Rao, President, Engineering R&D Services, HCL Technologies.

"We are delighted to join the LF Edge community as part of our ONEedge initiative," said Constantino Vazquez, Chief Operations Officer, OpenNebula. "OpenNebula, which has traditionally been used for Private Clouds, has now become a True Hybrid Cloud platform with a number of powerful features for making deployments at the edge much easier for organizations that want to rely on open source technologies and retain the freedom of being able to use on-demand the providers, locations and resources that they really need."

"Robin.io is excited to join the Linux Foundation Edge," said Partha Seetala, CEO and founder of Robin.io. "Open edge technologies is a large and exciting opportunity for Robin technology and cloud-native ecosystem; we are honored to be at the forefront of the enabling and promoting of Kubernetes-based Edge Computing frameworks for wider adoption."

"The Shanghai Open Source Information Technology Association has joined LF Edge to implement open source innovation in China, promote the establishment of an open source ideological and cultural system that is compatible with the innovative application of the Digital Economy, and promote the design of laws, regulations and institutional frameworks that are conductive to the ecological development of open source."

About The Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jill Lovato

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE LF Edge

Related Links

https://www.lfedge.org

