LF Products rebrands as Living Style Group

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Products (a Fung Group company), a leading pure-play furniture and home furnishings company announced that it will operate under the new brand name of Living Style Group. The rebrand comes after the completion of Li & Fung's strategic divestment of its three product verticals (Furniture, Sweaters and Beauty) in April 2018 to form LH Pegasus, which is 45% owned by Hony Capital and 55% owned by the Fung Group.

The new brand name, Living Style Group, coupled with a new logo and website, reaffirms the Company's position as a leading furniture company that brings speed to market and provides total supply chain solutions in furniture and furnishings to brands and customers worldwide. Over the years, Living Style Group has brought together a full spectrum of home offerings to customers, with core capabilities in design, development, sourcing and production for all furniture and home accessories. With innovation at its core, Living Style Group has dedicated research and development teams that are focused on exploring new ideas and capabilities to bring speed, innovation and cost efficiency to meet the demands of today's consumers.

Living Style Group proudly delivers a wide range of furniture and furnishings through its three furniture brands, Kenas Home, True Innovations and Whalen Furniture as well as an ever-expanding portfolio of licensed brands including private labels and premier lifestyle brands. In October this year, Living Style Group will unveil its new brand identity in front of 75,000 attendees at High Point Market in North Carolina, the largest home furnishings industry trade show in the world. Retailers, interior designers and service providers from more than 100 countries can browse Living Style Group's 100,000 sq. ft showroom featuring collections from newly licensed brands.

"I am excited to unveil our new brand identity as Living Style Group," said Henry Chan, President, Living Style Group. "Our innovative mindset, design-driven approach and deep-rooted passion has brought us to where we are today, and I am excited to enter this new chapter as we continue to grow the business and bring the highest value to our customers."

About Living Style Group

Living Style Group is a leading pure-play furniture company that brings speed to market with core capabilities in design, development, sourcing and production for all furniture & furnishings. Living Style Group is one of three product vertical businesses (Beauty, Sweaters, Furniture) formerly part of Li & Fung (SEHK: 00494), which were divested in April 2018 and today operate as LH Pegasus which is owned 45% by Hony Capital and 55% by the Fung Group.

For more information, please visit www.livingstyle.com.

About Fung Group

Fung Holdings (1937) Limited, a privately-held business entity headquartered in Hong Kong, is the major shareholder of the Fung Group of companies, whose core businesses operate across the entire global supply chain for consumer goods including sourcing, logistics, distribution and retail. The Fung Group comprises over 40,000 people working in more than 40 economies worldwide. We have a rich history and heritage in export trading and global supply chain management that dates back to 1906 and traces the story of how Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta emerged as one of the world's foremost manufacturing and trading regions. We are focused on both creating the Supply Chain of the Future to help brands and retailers navigate the digital economy as well as creating new opportunities, product categories and market expansion for brands on a global scale.

Listed entities of the Group include Li & Fung Limited (SEHK: 00494), Global Brands Group Holding Limited (SEHK: 00787) and Convenience Retail Asia Limited (SEHK: 00831). Privately-held entities include LH Pegasus, Branded Lifestyle Holdings Limited, Fung Kids (Holdings) Limited, Toys "R" Us (Asia) and Suhyang Networks.

For more information, please visit www.funggroup.com.

