LFB and Kedrion sign an industrial cooperation agreement to supply immunoglobulins to meet patient demand in France

In the framework of this industrial partnership, Kedrion will manufacture immunoglobulins in Hungary from LFB plasma collected in France by the Etablissement Français du Sang. These immunoglobulins manufactured by Kedrion will be imported by LFB in France and will complement LFB's own immunoglobulins, which will be made available to hospitals in France, in agreement with and under the control of French health authorities.

"I am delighted with this partnership with Kedrion, which will enable us to meet the growing needs of the French market for immunoglobulins, drugs that are in great demand in France and around the world," emphasized Denis Delval, LFB's Chairman and CEO. "Our agreement with Kedrion will provide us with an additional supply of immunoglobulins for patients in France."

Paolo Marcucci, President of Kedrion, said, "I welcome the cooperation agreement with LFB as it provides a solution for patients in France." Mr. Marcucci added, "Kedrion shares LFB's values and its raison d'être, which is to provide products and therapies to patients with serious and often rare diseases."

About Kedrion Biopharma

Kedrion Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company that collects and fractionates plasma to produce and distribute worldwide plasma-derived products for the prevention and treatment of rare and debilitating diseases and conditions such as hemophilia, primary immunodeficiencies and RH sensitization.

Headquartered in Tuscany, with more than 2,800 employees worldwide, Kedrion has a commercial presence in 100 countries and is the 5th largest player in the world, and the 1st in Italy. Kedrion has manufacturing facilities in Italy, Hungary and North America, and its subsidiary KEDPLASMA operates plasma collection centers in the United States.

About LFB

LFB is a biopharmaceutical group that develops, manufactures and markets plasma-derived medicinal products and recombinant proteins for the treatment of patients suffering from serious and often rare diseases. Created in 1994 in France, LFB is today one of the leading European players offering blood-derived medicinal products to healthcare professionals, with the mission of providing new treatment options for patients in three major therapeutic areas: immunology, hemostasis and intensive care.

