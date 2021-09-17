LG & CHI Create First-Ever Hair Color Machine: The LG CHI Color Master Factory

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merging their technologies and knowledge together, CHI® color genius, Dr. Farouk Shami, and LG H&H's team of top engineers have created the world's first-ever color machine called The LG CHI Color Master Factory (patent pending). It is a digitally controlled color customization system that has 30,000 recommended formulations with the possibility to create unlimited color formulations with exact precision to make stylists' artistry come to life.

The LG CHI Color Master Factory is also environmentally conscious, cutting waste reduction by 30 percent and tracking colors dispensed for inventory purposes. It has built in sensors and a scale to measure for precise formulating.

The LG CHI Color Master Factory takes the guesswork out of hair color by offering limitless formulations for permanent, semi-permanent, and demi-permanent color formulations with ease to lift and tone up to three levels. It offers customized formulations, gray coverage, and tint back options with 108 shades + 8 additives selected from the color chart with color formulations that are ammonia and PPD free.

The LG CHI Color Master Factory saves time by dispensing color formulations in under 2 minutes. The simulation mode allows stylists to take a picture of their clients to try on the color first with before and after images. To view the LG CHI Color Master Factory, visit: https://colormaster.chi.com.

The LG CHI Color Master Factory houses 12 recyclable cylinders that replace the countless color bottles, tubes and boxes normally needed to customize that many colors. To begin formulating, the LG CHI Color Master Factory has two options – it can be manually programed using the touchscreen display or managed directly from a tablet or even a phone. For a tablet or phone, stylists can download the COLORMASTER application from the Google Play app store and then send their formulations directly to

The LG CHI Color Master Factory. Since the color formulations are organized by stylist name and client name, there is no confusion on whose formulation is in queue. You can also see the color formulations being mixed – nothing hidden. When finished, a light will blink to let you know it is complete. An automated voice response and the touchscreen display will let you know when to remove the bowl. The LG CHI Color Master Factory also offers a client management system that will store clients' formulas and photos for their next appointment.

The LG CHI Color Master Factory is housed in a stainless-steel cabinet 18" X 22" X 22" inches that weighs under 100lbs. for space saving and convenience. As a bonus, no noise is emitted from the machine to disrupt the salon environment.

According to Dr. Farouk Shami, "Farouk Systems is proud to continue our mission of Advanced American Technology for stylists to bring the artistry of hair color to life. We are a company that has always based its success on innovation. Today, we bring you the LG CHI Color Master Factory that took over four years to develop. It devised with passion and a desire to manufacture something that would revolutionize our industry."

Most recently, the LG CHI Color Master Factory was introduced to thousands of professional hairstylists at the 2021 Behind the Chair, held in Austin, TX from August 21st-24th and the America's Beauty Show, held in Rosemont, IL September 11-13th. See the launch of this innovative machine at the most recent event here: https://youtu.be/3l5eIbnWOWM.

How to Get the CHI Color Master Factory

Experience the confidence in color formulation with an industry-leading machine from your salon. There are two programs available now to make this innovative machine, with a value of $10,000, yours.

Monthly Leasing Program: you can lease the LG CHI Color Master Factory for only $100.00 a month. If you're a small, independent salon owner, this option may be best suited for you.

Qualified Purchase Program: with this alternative, the CHI Color Master Factory can be yours FREE of charge if you meet certain qualified purchases. If you purchase $20,000 a year in Farouk Systems tools, wet-line, or color products, you will receive a $1,200 rebate per year for your qualifying purchase. This option is best for larger salons. You can even own the LG CHI Color Master Factory at the end of a four year lease. To find out how, contact [email protected].

About Farouk Systems:

Farouk Systems, Inc. is a Houston based company of hairdressers for hairdressers. They manufacture high quality professional hair care products, including industry-leading brands CHI® and BioSilk®. Farouk Systems was founded in 1986 by Dr. Farouk Shami, a hairdresser whose mission is to provide the professional beauty industry with the most advanced American technology based upon "Education, Environment and Ethics". Farouk Systems distributes its products throughout the United States and to over 150 countries worldwide. Please visit our website at www.farouk.com and like us on facebook.com/farouksystems.

