LG 2021 PuriCare Air Care Line Helps Users 'Breathe Easy' At Home And On The Go

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the number of Americans prioritizing personal well-being and the importance of air quality both reach an all-time high, LG Electronics USA is expanding its portfolio of air care options with its 2021 LG PuriCare™ room and portable air purifiers as well as dehumidifiers. Designed to help users breathe easier at home and on the go, the expanded LG PuriCare line is available now and on display at the first-ever virtual Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS).

Clear the Air with 360o Care

LG room air purifiers help users take control of the air they breathe at home. The LG PuriCare 360° (model AS560DWR0; $1,299) is perfect for purifying 512-square-feet of space while the smaller size LG PuriCare 360° Single (model AS330DWR0; $699), is ideal for 310-square-foot spaces. Both models feature a unique purification method that promotes 360 degrees of clean air delivery, including areas low to the floor. For more even air distribution, the LG Clean Booster head rotates up to 70 degrees while operating at whisper-quiet sound levels (as low as 25dB). Launching this spring is a new entry-level model to the PuriCare 360° air purifier family (model AS330DWQ0) – perfect for smaller spaces.

The entire LG PuriCare 360° line uses a unique multi-filter system which captures six different types of particles to deliver purer, cleaner air. The True HEPA filtration system traps 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns1 and the deodorization filter removes odors like food, smoke, smog and harmful airborne chemicals. The LG PuriCare 360° (model AS560DWR0; $1,299) is CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® along with LG laundry and vacuum products, having undergone rigorous scientific testing by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

With its intelligent 4.3-inch LCD touch display, LG PuriCare 360° helps users intuitively monitor air quality at a glance. The LED indicator changes from red to orange to yellow to green as air quality improves, and the Auto Mode setting adjusts for optimal air quality without the hassle of manually changing settings. LG PuriCare 360° models for 2021 are ENERGY STAR® certified, meaning they are almost 27 percent more energy efficient than standard air purifiers, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Air Care on the Go with PuriCare Mini

LG PuriCare Mini (models AP151MWA1; AP151MBA1 - $199) delivers personal air purification for small spaces and on the go. From the nightstand or home office to the car or hotel room, the compact portable purifier is designed to remove up to 99 percent of ultra-fine dust and reduces allergens and irritants that can be harmful to breathe.2 PuriCare Mini is powerful enough to deliver up to eight hours3 of cleaner, quiet airflow and compact enough to take anywhere with a streamlined design that is as light as a water bottle at just 1.2 pounds.

Its PM1.0 sensor detects ultra-fine particles and intuitively displays the air quality with a four-color LED smart display – adjusting the dual inverter motor to filter air at the appropriate rate. With Bluetooth, users can monitor the filter's condition, check battery status and air quality, and LG PuriCare Mini's durable filter (AAFTMH01; $9.99) lasts up to 2,000 hours, or six months if used 12 hours a day.

Put Moisture in its Place with LG Dehumidifiers

LG PuriCare ENERGY STAR® certified dehumidifiers (model UD501KOJ5 with Wi-Fi and drain pump, $329; model UD501KOG5 , $299) help users breathe by reducing excess moisture in the home. Each offers smart capabilities and user-friendly features make it more ergonomic and efficient for residential use. The built-in pump (UD501KOJ5) continuously drains water directly into a sink or drain or out a window. Both offer a drain tank that alerts users when almost full, along with auto-shut off for peace of mind.

Maintenance is a no-fuss affair with a convenient water bucket and tray handle. With large, clear displays, users can easily check and control humidity levels – and monitor or control the unit from anywhere via the LG ThinQ® smartphone app (model UD501KOJ5 only). Designed with safety in mind, the Safety Standby Mode prevents overheating, and internal components are made of thermally resistant materials.

LG PuriCare models are available at retailers across the country and www.lg.com.4 For more information, visit www.lg.com/us/air-care.

1 Based on testing performed by IBR Laboratories® on August 23, 2018 (Test Method: IEST RP CC001.6 (2016)).

2 Tested by Intertek. 99% clearance of 0.3µm particulate matter at the High Speed Mode(H) within 155 minutes in the space of 8m3 (Results may vary depending on the environment and use of the unit).

3 Battery life based on usage at Low Speed Mode (2 hours in case of continuing usage at the High Speed Mode); Noise levels based on the L (Low Speed) Mode. Noise test result by TUV-Rh, the international certification agency, at the distance of 70cm from the unit at L (Low Speed) Mode. The results may vary depending on the user's environment.

4 Model AS330DWQ0 is scheduled to be available at in Spring 2021.

