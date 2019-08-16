LG Advanced Display Technologies Provide Canvas For Unique 4K Multimedia Art Exhibit

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has teamed up with noted Los Angeles-based multimedia artist David Van Eyssen to present Projections, a collection of enthralling 4K Ultra HD digital artwork presented via the new LG CineBeam Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Laser Projectors and critically-acclaimed LG OLED C9 TVs.

Throughout Projections, which will be open to the public Aug. 23-24 at 508A Gallery in Santa Monica, guests will experience a new method for displaying 4K UHD art in the home using the new LG CineBeam projectors (model HU85LA) and 65-inch class LG OLED C9 TVs. LG's ultra short throw 4K projector employs 2,700 ANSI lumens to deliver vibrant and crisp images up to 120 inches (measured diagonally) while housed in a minimal design that hugs the wall.

The artwork, a sequence of eight original large-scale still fragmented art portraits and motion triptychs merged with high-frequency interference patterns, were all created by Van Eyssen and will be on display at the VIP exhibition in the heart of the vibrant Southern California arts community, with support from EPV Screens and installation by Vivid Visuals and Sound.

"This exciting collaboration will show how our award-winning LG OLED TVs and 4K projectors can elevate the home entertainment environment above and beyond what is normally expected," said Michelle Fernandez, head of home entertainment consumer marketing at LG Electronics USA. "Collaborating with a cutting-edge artist like David Van Eyssen on Projections represents a new take on the fusion of art and technology, marrying the power of advanced LG displays with never-before-seen multimedia art. The takeaway is that you have to have these TVs in your home," she said.

Growing up in the entertainment industry as the scion of a studio production head, Van Eyssen, who is a director, producer and multimedia artist in his own right, embraces technology in bringing his artistry to new audiences. "When conceiving Projections, I approached LG to provide the canvas. Their 4K UHD projectors and OLED TVs bring my digital art to life in ways never seen before," he said, inviting art mavens from Southern California and around the nation to experience the exhibit first hand.

Available now at LG-authorized dealers for a suggested retail price of $5,999, LG's award-winning HU85LA is also the first projector to come with both the Google Assistant and LG's ThinQ AI solution built-in for optimal control through simple voice commands. The versatile ultra short throw projector can be used to display moving art, but also automatically connects to streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube and Amazon as well as broadcast TV through its smart TV platform.

LG OLED TVs set the industry standard for TV performance delivering stellar picture quality with perfect black, vibrant images, accurate colors and wide viewing angles, all in a razor-thin package with ultra-thin bezels. These TVs elevate picture and sound quality thanks to LG's advanced Alpha 9 Gen 2 intelligent processor that uses Artificial Intelligence to optimize images by recognizing source quality and implementing the best algorithm to display stunningly realistic images. The LG OLED C9 series TVs are available now nationwide in 77-inch class (77OLEDC9), 65-inch class (65OLEDC9) and 55-inch class (55OLEDC9) models.*

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence.

About David Van Eyssen

Los Angeles-based artist, David Van Eyssen has worked in advertising and entertainment for over twenty years, receiving numerous awards, critical acclaim and industry recognition. He is best known for his pioneering contribution to online video, interactivity and brand integration (including BMW Films: The Hire and RCVR) which preceded current streaming platforms by over a decade. In 2018, David began work on a sequence of still and moving images, using an album of family photographs, which he called the 61 Series. With the introduction of video and 8mm footage, David found himself making work that connected two decades of filmmaking in Los Angeles with his early years as a painter in London.

