LG And Infineon To Introduce Front-Facing Time-of-Flight Camera On LG G8 ThinQ

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) and Infineon Technologies AG have teamed up to introduce leading edge Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology on the LG G8 ThinQ™.

Infineon's REAL3™ image sensor chip will play a key role in the front-facing camera of the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ, to be unveiled in Barcelona during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. Building upon the combined expertise of Infineon and pmdtechnologies in algorithms for processed 3D point clouds, the chip provides sophisticated security for phone unlocking and payment authentication.

While other 3D technologies utilize complex algorithms to calculate an object's distance from the camera lens, the ToF image sensor chip delivers more accurate measurements by emitting and capturing infrared light as it is reflected off the subject. As a result, ToF is faster and more effective in ambient light, reducing the workload on the application processor and subsequently limiting power consumption.

Due to its fast response speed, ToF technology is widely used in various biometric authentication methods. What's more, because ToF sees objects in 3D and is not affected by light from external sources, it delivers an excellent recognition rate, both indoors and out.

Infineon Technologies is a German semiconductor manufacturer recognized for its technological excellence in producing semiconductor and sensor solutions for various industries such as automotive, power management and digital security. The company developed the ToF technology featured in the LG G8 ThinQ for use in both premium smartphones, as well as lower-cost devices.

"Infineon is poised to revolutionize the market," said Andreas Urschitz, division president of Infineon's Power Management & Multimarket division. "We have demonstrated service beyond the mere product level – specifically catering to phone OEMs, associated reference design houses and camera module manufacturers. Within five years, we expect 3D cameras to be found in most smartphones and Infineon is poised to contribute a significant share."

"Keeping in mind LG's goal to provide real value to its mobile customers, our newest flagship was designed with ToF technology from inception to give users a unique and secure verification system without sacrificing camera capabilities," said Chang Ma, senior vice president and head of product strategy at LG Mobile Communications Company. "With innovative technology like ToF, the LG G8 ThinQ will be the optimal choice for users in search of a premium smartphone that offers unmatched camera capabilities."

