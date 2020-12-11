LG Announces Holiday Savings On Appliances From The Country's Most-Awarded Appliance Brand

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG's Holiday promotions are back with featured savings on today's home appliance essentials from the country's most-awarded appliance brand in customer satisfaction.1 From the laundry room to the kitchen and the spaces in between, LG Electronics USA is bringing consumers big savings on energy-efficient, time-saving products that help make life easier at home. Promotions are running at participating retailers nationwide and on LG.com for select models.2

Promotions Include Discounts on Kitchen Innovations, Advanced Cleaning Solutions, and Smart Appliances with LG Proactive Customer Care

Upgrade Your Laundry Room with LG

Available through Jan. 27, consumers can bring home big savings on America's #1 ranked washers and dryers in performance and reliability, according to a leading consumer magazine . Create the ultimate laundry room for ultimate clothing care and receive a pre-paid rebate card worth up to $250 when you purchase LG's innovative new verticle laundry solution, LG WashTower™ (WKEX200HBA) and an LG Styler steam closet (S3MFBN).3

Give Your Home a Complete, Cordless Holiday Clean4

'Tis the season for holiday steals on LG's entire CordZero™ vacuum line that delivers superior suction along with cordless convenience to make cleaning easy at prices as low as $399.

Score the easy-to-maneuver LG CordZero A9 Stick Vacuum with Kompressor for as low as $549 (a $150 savings) and enjoy cleaning with strong suction, Kompressor technology that makes more room in the canister for longer cleaning with less emptying, and two rechargeable quick release batteries that deliver up to 120 minutes of uninterrupted performance. 5

Get More for Less from the Industry's Most-Awarded Kitchen Appliance Brand1

Get more style and advanced kitchen tech for less with value-packed LG kitchen appliances featuring ENERGY STAR certified refrigerators, dishwashers, and more.

Save up to $400 on LG's iconic InstaView TM Door-in-Door refrigerators – including LG's 27 cu. ft. InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator available for $2,199 .

on LG's iconic InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerators – including for . Save up to $250 and upgrade to LG STUDIO Top Control Smart Dishwasher with QuadWash™ for up to 60 percent fewer water spots on dishware6 for as low as $1,049 .

Peace of Mind with LG Proactive Customer Care

Shoppers can spend with peace of mind when they upgrade to LG smart appliances featuring LG Proactive Customer Care – the industry-first personalized customer support tool that provides customized maintenance tips and monthly usage reports to help keep appliances performing their best, along with alerts that warn of potential issues before they arise.

To shop all of LG's 2020 holiday savings, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions .

1According to the 2020 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) survey of customers rating their household appliance manufacturers. The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) is the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction in the United States. Each year, the ACSI uses data from interviews with roughly 500,000 customers as inputs to an econometric model for analyzing customer satisfaction with more than 400 companies in 47 industries and 10 economic sectors, as well as various services of federal and local government agencies. To learn more about the American Customer Satisfaction Index, visit www.theacsi.org. According to the 2020 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) survey of customers rating their household appliance manufacturers, LG is second to none in product quality and value, tieing with another manufacturer in this year's report.

2 Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Terms and Conditions apply. Details available at www.lg.com/us/promotion.

3 Visa prepaid card issued by The Bancorp Bank®, N.A., Member FDIC. Terms and expiration apply – see offer details at www.LG-Promos.com/WTB11. This offer cannot be combined with any other special programs or rebates. Card expires 12 months from date of issue. Subject to availability.

4 Promotions available through December 31, 2020

5 Up to 120 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning performance in normal mode without Power Nozzles using two batteries.

6 Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycles. Results may vary by model. Results based on 2018 testing with LG LDF7774ST.

