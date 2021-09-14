LG Announces U.S. Debut Of UltraFine OLED Pro Monitor

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced the debut of the 31.5-inch LG UltraFine OLED Pro 4K Monitor (32EP950-B), the first-ever OLED monitor from LG. Combining best-in-class OLED technology and easy connectivity into a single display, the LG UltraFine OLED Pro delivers accurate color reproduction and outstanding HDR/SDR picture quality. The LG Ultrafine OLED Pro Monitor is available now at LG.com and select LG-authorized retailers with an SRP of $3,999.

Courtesy of LG Electronics USA

The LG UltraFine OLED Pro is a high-end display solution that provides precise detail and color for creatives of all disciplines. With VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 True Black certification, the Ultrafine OLED Pro guarantees outstanding color, dynamic contrast, high luminance, and a wide color gamut. Covering 99 percent of the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color spectrum, the monitor has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and achieves true-to-life color without a backlight. Additionally, the LG Calibration Studio solution employs LG's self-calibration sensor to automatically measure the light emitted from the OLED display and maintain the highest degree of color accuracy. The UltraFine OLED Pro even allows users to schedule convenient auto-calibration, for consistent top-quality color display.

Powered by OLED technology, the monitor has individual dimming for its more than 8 million pixels, delivering deep contrast for incredibly lifelike images. "The rise of virtual worlds and concepts like the metaverse are being met with a need for monitors to act as windows to these new digital playgrounds," said LG USA's Senior Director of Product Marketing Tim Alessi. "Thanks to OLED technology, the LG UltraFine OLED Pro has individual dimming for its more than 8 million pixels and is able to deliver on that need with the most true-to-life visual experience for customers of all backgrounds, whether for video, photography or gaming."

Designed with creators in mind, the LG UltraFine OLED Pro brings powerful all-around performance and the latest connectivity options. With DisplayPort and HDMI connectors, the monitor is an ideal viewing solution for any computer system. The UltraFine OLED Pro also features support for USB-C with 90W Power Delivery, as well as USB-A, delivering compatibility with a wider selection of tools for creators.

The superior display technology of the UltraFine OLED Pro Display is wrapped to perfection with top-tier hardware design. Weighing in at a mere 8.4 lbs, the LG UltraFine OLED Pro cuts an elegant profile and offers next-level convenience with adjustable height, pivot, and tilt adjustability for maximum user comfort.

For more information on LG's line-up of award-winning monitors, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/monitors.

