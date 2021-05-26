LG Celebrates Memorial Day With Big Savings, Extended Warranties On Home Appliances

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG's Memorial Day price promotions are back with big savings from the home appliance brand that is second to none in American customer satisfaction.2 LG Electronics USA is offering deals on appliances for the kitchen and laundry room – including savings up to $800 off select refrigerators and up to $500 on select laundry models – through June 9 at participating retailers nationwide and LG.com.1

LG Memorial Day Sales

LG also will host today a live shopping event called The Upgrade that will feature limited time deals on LG innovations – including LG InstaView™ refrigerators, CordZero™ stick vacuums, LG OLED TVs and more. The pilot episode will debut at 1 p.m. EDT on Instagram ( @LGUSA ).

Keep Cool with Savings on LG InstaView Refrigerators with Craft Ice

LG InstaView refrigerators with Craft Ice™ are the perfect solution for keeping cool and entertaining in style this summer. Available in different configurations and finishes, shoppers can choose their favorite – like the largest capacity French Door refrigerator on the market (LRMVS3006D; LRMVS3006S). Enjoy 30 cu. ft. of capacity, a convenient Full-Convert™ Drawer – now with five temperature settings to fit your family's needs – and ice three ways including cubed, crushed and LG's iconic Craft Ice for $3,699 (a savings of up to $600).

Shoppers can score additional ENERGY STAR® certified InstaView fridge models with Craft Ice – like the LRFDS3016D for $3,099 (a savings of $800) or a classic InstaView French Door model for under $2,000 (model LFCS27596S).

LG is also offering kitchen deals on cooking appliances with savings up to $500 on models like the 6.3 cu. ft. slide-in range with ProBake® Convection (model LSE4611ST). Shoppers can also bring home the new InstaView Slide-In Range (model LSEL6335F) for $1,599 (a savings of $300) and enjoy features like LG ProBake Convection and Air Fry. For those looking for next-level cleaning, LG QuadWash™ dishwashers are certified to sanitize3 and clean from every angle and are available for as low as $629 (a savings of $120).

Save on America's #1 Ranked Washers and Dryers

Consumers can bring home unbeatable savings on ENERGY STAR® certified LG washers that are ranked #1 according to a leading U.S. consumer magazine. LG offers top-load and front-load models to choose with advanced cleaning and fabric sanitization features—including steam washers that are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to eliminate virtually allergens.

Save time with TurboWash front-load washers that deliver a complete clean, even for big loads in under 30 minutes. 4 Score the WM4500HBA and matching electric dryer each for $1149 ($700 in combined savings).

Score the and matching electric dryer each for $1149 ($700 in combined savings). Revolutionize your laundry game with LG's new vertical laundry solution, LG WashTower ( WKEX200HBA ), featuring a fully sized, fully featured dryer above a washer in a sleek single unit design for 1,799 (savings of $700 ).

), featuring a fully sized, fully featured dryer above a washer in a sleek single unit design for 1,799 (savings of ). Save up to $400 on LG Styler – a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam (no chemicals) to refresh and sanitize fabrics, including jackets, clothing, bags, pillows and even stuffed animals.

Clean more and empty less with the LG CordZero™ Kompressor Stick Vacuums for as low as $449 (a savings of $250). Enjoy cleaning with superior suction, two quick-release batteries, and Kompressor technology that compresses dirt and debris to more than double5 bin capacity.

Enjoy Peace of Mind with Extended Warranties and LG Proactive Customer Care

Shoppers can spend with peace of mind when they upgrade to LG smart appliances featuring LG Proactive Customer Care – the industry-first personalized customer support tool that provides customized maintenance tips and monthly usage reports to help keep appliances performing their best, along with alerts that warn of potential issues before they arise. For a limited time, get an additional year added to your manufacturer's original limited warranty free of charge (up to $185 value) when you activate Proactive Customer Care on select models .

To shop all of LG's 2021 Memorial Day savings, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions .

1Select models only. Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Terms and Conditions apply. Details available at www.lg.com/us/promotions.

2 According to the 2020 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) survey of customers rating their household appliance manufacturers. The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) is the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction in the United States. Each year, the ACSI uses data from interviews with roughly 250,000 customers as inputs to an econometric model for analyzing customer satisfaction with more than 380 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors. To learn more about the American Customer Satisfaction Index, visit www.theacsi.org

3 LG TrueSteam Dishwashers certified by the National Sanitization Foundation achieve a minimum 99.999 percent reduction of bacteria when operated on the Steam cycle.

4Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

5 Vs. previous models.

