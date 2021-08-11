LG Commits To Most Aggressive Target For Reducing GHG Emissions

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics has committed to set science-based targets with the goal of cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the use phase of major LG products by 2030, making LG the first Korean company to participate in the "Business Ambition for 1.5°C" global net zero campaign.

The campaign, led by the Science Based Targets Initiative with support of CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute, and World Wide Fund for Nature, has commitments of participation from nearly 700 global companies.

LG announced its Zero Carbon 2030 initiative in 2019, pledging to reduce the total amount of direct carbon emissions and indirect emissions generated during the production process by 50 percent compared to the 2017 baseline.

With its commitment to Business Ambition for 1.5°C, LG is setting a new target to also reduce GHG emissions generated during the use phase of products such as refrigerators, washing machines and residential air conditioners, a far greater challenge. In fact, LG's report to CDP this year showed that the use phase of major products accounted for more than 80 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions.

Science-based targets as promoted by SBTi are in line with the latest research and what is deemed necessary to meet the stretch goal of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. LG's carbon emission reduction target to reduce emissions in the entire product process from production to use by 2030 will be reviewed and validated by SBTi based on scientific data.

"LG's current activities are in line with our mid- to long-term ESG strategy to produce eco-friendly products and services for future generations," said Kim Joon-ho, executive vice president and head of LG Electronics' Quality Management Center. "LG is actively working on environmental solutions focusing on the themes of net zero and circular economy that contribute to a better tomorrow so future generations can enjoy a better life."

