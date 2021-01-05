LG CordZero ThinQ Vacuum With New Charging Station Delivers Hassle-Free Cleaning

With a fully automated dust removal system, the charging station makes emptying the vacuum easier while more effectively containing dust and debris. When CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor + is docked in the stand, the contents of the dustbin container are automatically sucked into the charging station and collected in an attached dust bag. When the dustbin cleaning process is complete, the vacuum continues to recharge.

The charging station also provides exceptional space efficiency, designed to accommodate the CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ and its set of six accessories and nozzles. The 2-in-1 Combination Tool, Crevice Tool and Pet Nozzle can be stored inside the multi-functional stand for a streamlined, organized appearance. Settings on the charging station can be adjusted easily via its full touch display. The charging station also includes a switch to initiate the dustbin cleaning mode manually.

With its interchangeable nozzles, LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ can be easily switched from a vacuum to a mop and back again in mere seconds by changing the attachments. The Power Carpet Nozzle removes dust from carpets and hard floors using powerful suction and Kompressor™ technology that compacts debris in the bin so users can enjoy an easy-to-maneuver, lightweight stick vacuum without having to stop and empty the bin as often. The Power Mop attachment gives hardwood floors a perfect finish with the help of washable, dual spinning microfiber pads automatically moistened by the vacuum's integrated water tank. One-touch controls, two quick-change batteries for uninterrupted cleaning and removable washable filters elevate the ease-of-use and help maintain the cleanliness and effectiveness of LG's dual-function cleaner.

The CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ and new charging station will make its global debut at LG's CES 2021 virtual exhibition booth on Jan. 11.

