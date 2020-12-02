LG CordZero Vacuum Lineup Expands With New Robotic And Power Mop Models

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced additions to its vacuum portfolio to offer powerful, convenient cleaning options for every lifestyle. The new LG CordZero™ Stick vacuum (model A929KVM) puts complete cleaning in reach with superior suction and a new Power Mop that gives hard floors a perfect finish. For hands-free housework, the LG CordZero ThinQ® Robotic Vacuum (model R975GM) delivers deep cleaning with powerful suction, making it strong enough to be your primary vacuum. Both models are priced right for the holidays and available now at retailers online and LG.com.

The new LG CordZero™ Stick vacuum and LG CordZero ThinQ® Robotic Vacuum The new LG CordZero™ Stick vacuum with Power Mop LG CordZero ThinQ® Robotic Vacuum

LG CordZero with Kompressor and Power Mop: Vacuuming Is Just the Beginning

The newest LG CordZero stick vacuum (model A929KVM) offers the full package – from Kompressor™ technology that lets users clean more and empty less, to two rechargeable batteries that deliver up to 120 minutes1 of uninterrupted cleaning. With LG's unique Kompressor technology, users can enjoy more than double the bin capacity (compared to previous models) with a press of the lever while still enjoying an easy-to-maneuver, lightweight stick vacuum. Plus, the LG Smart Inverter Motor™ provides powerful suction on a range of floor types with five-step HEPA filtration that helps filter 99.9 percent of dust2 – but vacuuming is just the beginning.

Users can switch in a snap to the versatile Power Mop attachment that gives hard floors a perfect finish – without messy buckets or harmful chemicals. Simply fill the reservoir with regular tap water – no special solutions or harsh chemicals needed – snap on the attachment and go. The washable, dual spinning microfiber pads are automatically moistened thanks to the vacuum's integrated water tank that can be removed for easy filling. Power levels can be adjusted with convenient fingertip controls (high, low, off levels) to match the mess that needs to be tackled.

For added convenience, it comes with a portable charge stand that holds all the attachments and can be connected to the ThinQ app to access step-by-step guides for cleaning the filters and setting up smartphone reminders for routine maintenance.

CordZero ThinQ Robot Vacuum: Powerful Enough to Be Your Primary Vacuum

Offering convenience plus deep cleaning, the CordZero Robot vacuum (model R975GM) is LG's most powerful robot vacuum ever. It combines the hands-free benefits of a robot vacuum with the powerful suction (120W) and deep cleaning of a traditional vacuum, thanks to its Smart Inverter Motor™ with Axial Turbo Cyclone.

The Power Nozzle with anti-tangle brush lifts dirt, dust & hair from a variety of surfaces while 60 built-in blades power through dust and dirt to leave perfectly neat carpet lines behind. The 5-Step HEPA Filtration System filters 99.9 percent of dust, pollen and pet dander.2 It offers up to 100 minutes of battery life and is ultra-quiet at 60 decibels in normal mode so it can vacuum anytime; even during a conference call or while watching TV.

With built-in intelligence, the CordZero robot vacuum delivers precision navigation and flooring mapping to leave nothing behind – all while avoiding collisions. Using 3D Dual Eye technology and its Laser Sensor, it accurately maps out each room and then uses its built-in intelligence to remember the details of your personal space. Taking control of cleaning has never been easier with the ThinQ mobile app that lets you program, start or stop the vacuum remotely and clean specific rooms.

Available Now – and Priced Right for the Holidays

Both models are available now at retailers online and LG.com and can be found along with LG's comprehensive CordZero lineup at special holiday pricing through December.

LG CordZero Stick with Kompressor, Power Mop and universal floor attachments (model A929KVM): $799

LG CordZero Stick with Kompressor and universal floor attachment (model A927KGMS): $699

LG CordZero Stick Vacuum with universal floor, hard floor and power punch attachments (model A907GMS): $599

LG CordZero Stick Vacuum with universal floor attachment (model A905RM): $499

LG CordZero Robotic Vacuum (model R975GM): $1,199.99

For more information on LG's 2020 CordZero lineup, visit www.lg.com/us/vacuum-cleaners.

1 Up to 120 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning performance in normal mode without Power Nozzles using two batteries; five-step HEPA filtration system filters 99.99 percent of dust based on third party ASTM F1977-04 in Turbo mode; Kompressor™ technology more than doubles bin capacity compared to previous LG models.

2 Based on third-party testing according to standard ASTM F1977-04, in Turbo mode

