LG Debuts Expanded 4K UHD CineBeam Projector Lineup In U.S.

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA introduced a new LG CineBeam 4K UHD projector. The new projector (model HU70LA), which is on display this week at the CEDIA EXPO 2019, has a suggested retail price of $1,799 and will be available at select LG-authorized retailers in October.

The HU70LA joins the recently debuted LG CineBeam Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Laser Projector (model HU85LA) in LG's portfolio of critically-acclaimed smart home cinema solutions.

With a compact design, the HU70LA LG CineBeam LED Projector provides an impressive home theater experience with a deep and rich picture up to 140 inches (measured diagonally), and brightness of 1500 ANSI lumens that covers approximately 92 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. The projector employs a four-channel LED light source to generate red, green and blue, with the additional fourth LED boosting image brightness, contrast and generating more vivid colors with more nuanced tonality (compared to conventional LED projectors) by adjusting green levels. The HU70LA, as well as the HU85LA, are IP controllable via Control 4, Savant and Crestron.

The HU85LA CineBeam Laser Projector, also demonstrated at CEDIA Expo, is LG's first Ultra Short Throw model, generating 2,700 ANSI lumens to deliver vibrant and crisp images up to 120 inches (measured diagonally) from placement of only 7.2 inches away from the wall. The stylish projector is housed in a minimal design for a cinematic viewing experience.

"There's a growing demand for more versatile and larger-screen viewing experiences in the home," said Tim Alessi, head of home entertainment product marketing at LG Electronics USA. "Our new CineBeam 4K projectors combine innovative compact designs with stunning 4K images for a breathtaking home cinema experience."

The HU70LA employs an innovative 4-channel LED lighting system and wheel-less technology, to deliver a stunning viewing experience with impeccable color accuracy. LG's wheel-less technology enables each model produce an expanded color gamut with greater accuracy than traditional Digital Light Processing (DLP) projectors that use color wheels, and works to eliminate distracting visual effects such as the rainbow effect, clouding and color distortion. The HU85LA also employs a wheel-less system, but uses a 3-chnnel laser as the light source. With support of HDR10, LG's new projectors will excite viewers with realistic images featuring deeper blacks and brighter brights. TruMotion technology makes pictures even more lifelike, ensuring all on-screen motion is rendered smoothly and naturally.

Both projectors also give users direct access to popular streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and more, through LG's webOS 4.5 platform.

CEDIA attendees can visit LG's booth (#2107) to experience LG's CineBeam 4K UHD Projectors as well as LG's full range of cutting edge home entertainment solutions including large-screen LG OLED and NanoCell TVs.

For more information please visit lg.com.

