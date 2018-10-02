NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its newest premium smartphone featuring a total of five cameras to redefine the standard of smartphone photography. The latest iteration of the company's acclaimed V series, the LG V40 ThinQ, is an uncompromising multimedia powerhouse device designed for today's generation of storytellers that prefer to communicate with visuals and videos, especially on social media.

LG Delivers Ultimate Five Camera Smartphone With LG V40 ThinQ™ LG Delivers Ultimate Five Camera Smartphone With LG V40 ThinQ™ LG Delivers Ultimate Five Camera Smartphone With LG V40 ThinQ™

The LG V40 ThinQ retains the V series design philosophy with an improved 6.4-inch FullVision OLED display and slimmer bezels than its predecessor. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile platform paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, the LG V40 ThinQ again delivers the innovations that have made the LG V series a favorite among power usersi.

Seeing the Light with Five Cameras

In order to deliver a standout smartphone for today's content-creating social generation, LG designed the LG V40 ThinQ from the ground up to deliver a truly all-encompassing smartphone camera experience. The LG V40 ThinQ features a rear camera module with three different lenses: 16MP super wide, 12MP standard and 12MP telephoto zoom. The three different lenses allow for creators to frame shots differently without changing one's position relative to the subject. The 107-degree super wide angle lens captures subjects with more of the background with ease, while the telephoto with 2x optical zoom takes closer shots from a distance without a loss in image quality. Taking advantage of the three camera setup, LG has included the Triple Preview feature that lets users view all three different angles before taking a photo. Users can also take three photos simultaneously with the rear cameras through the Triple Shot feature.

The front camera module features a 8MP standard angle and 5MP wide angle lens that work in tandem to create the perfect bokeh effect with an on-screen slider to adjust the amount of background blur. Other features allow selfie lovers to personalize their photos even more with unique lighting and special effects.

The pixel size of the main rear camera sensor has been improved by about 40 percent compared to the LG V30, increasing from 1μm to 1.4μm, while the image sensor is more than 15 percent larger than in the LG V30. In addition to delivering the sharpest and brightest images of any LG smartphone camera, the F1.5 aperture of the main camera delivers greater depth of field, 50 percent less shutter lag, and a burst mode over 33 percent faster than the LG V30.

What's more, Dual Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) delivers automatic fast focusing, requiring as little as 130 milliseconds between shots. The advanced HDR feature analyzes and determines the right exposure settings to create perfectly lit shots, eliminating overexposed backgrounds or underexposed subjects. Focus on the subject is maintained because the camera checks sharpness continuously until the shutter button is depressed.

LG updated its AI CAM to be even more powerful and intuitive than ever. The third generation AI CAM not only delivers optimal color settings but shutter speed as well. Capture the shot with a camera so clever, it knows exactly what you're shooting by recognizing up to 19 subjects and recommending 4 optimized filter options based. AI Shutter quickly selects the right shutter speed, which is especially useful when trying to shoot moving subjects.

Immersive Sight and Sound

The LG V40 ThinQ sports a new 6.4-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440) OLED FullVision display and a bottom bezel that has been reduced to only 5.7mm. With a total of 4.15 million pixels, owners can enjoy vivid and vibrant content that only an OLED display can deliver.

LG has always prioritized high fidelity audio in its smartphones and the LG V40 ThinQ is no exception. The phone is equipped with a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC tuned in collaboration with premium British audio expert, Meridian, to produce a balanced sound signature that comes extremely close to the quality of an original recording.

Listening to music or watching videos through the built-in speaker takes on a whole new dimension with Boombox Speaker. Originally introduced on the LG G7 ThinQ, Boombox Speaker doubles the bass of conventional smartphone speakers by utilizing the internal space of the device as a resonance chamber. When placed on a solid surface or hollow box, the LG V40 ThinQ acts like a woofer to amplify the bass even more.

Minimalist Design and Built to Last

The clean lines and sophisticated colors emphasizes the three main design elements of the LG V40 ThinQ: touch, color, and molding. With the objective to create a design that will stand the test of time, the simple yet beautiful exterior is the perfect complement to the wealth of innovative technologies found on the LG V40 ThinQ.

The phone will be available in the U.S. in the charming colors of Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue. The Aurora Black showcases the stunning, polished finish beloved by LG fans, while the Moroccan Blue's tempered glass back undergoes a sandblast treatment that etches the surface microscopically, creating a matt finish that is silky in the hand without being slippery.

The LG V40 ThinQ retains the slim and light design heritage of the V series, weighing only 169g and measuring a svelte 7.7mm in thickness. And like its predecessor, the LG V40 ThinQ meets the MIL-STD 810G Transit Drop Testii, passing 14 categories, and is IP68 ratediii.

"The LG V40 ThinQ was designed with the main goal to deliver an uncompromised experience for users to create, consume and share high quality content," said Hwang Jeong-hwan, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. "The versatility of the camera and the proven V series platform makes the LG V40 ThinQ a serious option for customers looking for a premium smartphone that does it all."

The LG V40 ThinQ will be available beginning October 18th. Pricing will start at $899.99 and will vary by carrier. For more information, visit www.lg.com/v40.

Introducing LG's Hybrid Watch

Alongside the LG V40 ThinQ, LG announced its first hybrid smartwatch, the LG Watch W7, a wearable device that combines mechanical hands with digital functionalities. As the first LG wearable to run the new wearable platform Wear OS by Google, the LG Watch W7 is designed for consumers who value the look of a traditional timepiece but desire the convenient functionalities of a connected smartwatch.

The LG Watch W7 features high-precision movement and physical watch hands wrapped in a stainless steel body. In addition to keeping accurate time, the mechanical hands also display additional information such as altimeter, barometer, stopwatch, timer and compass directions. The LG Watch W7 runs for two days on a single chargeiv and up to 100 days in watch-only modev. And because this device runs Wear OS by Google, it can be customized thousands of different ways with unique watch faces and complications available online.

LG Watch W7 will be available at Best Buy at a price of $449.99. Preorders begin on Sunday, October 7th, and will be available in store on October 14th.

Key Specifications:*

Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform

Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform Display: 6.4-inch 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED FullVision Display (3120 x 1440 / 636.92ppi)

Memory: 6GB LPDDR4 RAM

Storage: 64GB UFS 2.0 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)i

Camera:

Rear:



16MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 107°)





12MP Standard (F1.5 / 1.4μm / 78°)





12MP Telephoto (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 45°)



Front:



8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.4μm / 80°)





5MP Wide (F2.2 / 1.4μm / 90°)

Battery: 3300mAh

Fast Wireless Charging



Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 3.0

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Size: 2.98 x 0.3 x 6.25"

Weight: 169g / 5.96oz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Video Recording: 3840x2160 ( 4K , 60 fps), 1920x1080 (1080p FHD, 240 fps)

, 60 fps), 1920x1080 (1080p FHD, 240 fps) High Dynamic Range mode (HDR): Standard, Wide, TeleDigital Image Stabilization: Standard, Wide, Tele

Colors: New Aurora Black / New Moroccan Blue

*Will vary upon region and carrier

Other:

IP68 Water and Dust Resistantiii



Corning Gorilla Glass 5



MIL-STD-810 certifiedii



32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC vi



Boombox Speaker



DTS:X 3D Surround Sound



Fingerprint Sensor



Face Recognition



Voice Recognition



Google Assistant



Google Lens

* Specifications, features and accessories may vary depending on the particular market.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

LG and the LG logo are registered trademarks of LG Corp. V40 ThinQ is a trademark of LG Electronics, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

i Usable memory varies depending on software version and settings. Actual available storage begins at 45.71 GB

ii Passed 14 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory in U.S. that conforms to U.S. military standards. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

iii Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP68 rating. Water resistant up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.

iv Actual usage time will vary based on connectivity and application use.

v In Just Watch mode only.

vi Wired headphones or speakers required.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA