LG Dishwashers And Social Studies Team Up To Turn This Year's Small Gatherings Into Big Moments

LG Electronics USA and Social Studies debuted a new digital series – “Small Gathering, Big Moment” – designed to inspire consumers to celebrate life’s moments with ease and confidence right at home with the help of LG dishwashers and rentable, elevated tablescapes from Social Studies. Premiering today – just in time to help people plan for more intimate home gatherings this holiday season – the four-part series shows how every great meal (and table) – starts and ends with LG QuadWash™ dishwashers featuring TrueSteam® technology.

Social Studies – the modern destination for all things entertaining that delivers everything you need to entertain and gather around the table – collaborated with LG to illustrate how LG dishwashers with TrueSteam create a dynamic setting with sparkling glasses with up to 60 percent less water spots.1 With a beautifully styled table and spotless dishes, LG and Social Studies help turn the everyday into a celebration, and small gatherings into big moments.

"At Social Studies, our goal is to help people gather and celebrate all of life's occasions, no matter how big or small – especially as we enter a unique holiday season with more intimate gatherings on the menu. We all know that the kitchen is the heart of any celebration, so a partnership with LG was a no-brainer," said Social Studies Co-Founder and CEO Jessica Latham.

"The best hosts are those who are relaxed and detail-oriented, and Social Studies, along with the LG QuadWash dishwasher, are the perfect allies to ensure that you can truly enjoy your own gathering knowing all the party details are taken care of, the cleanup is handled and the dishes are spotless," Latham added.

With the holiday entertaining season quickly approaching, "Small Gathering, Big Moment" showcases how to make intimate gatherings feel special. It follows four culinary personalities as they prepare their own intimate gathering at home in their own unique style, including:

Chef and restaurateur Michael Solomonov ;

Founder and CEO of Basbaas Foods, Hawa Hassan ;

; Magazine editor and television personality, Nilou Motamed ; and

and Founder bonberi.com and Bonberi Mart, Nicole Berrie .

The first episode, "Family Rituals with Michael Solomonov," follows the busy father of two as he hosts a casual Friday dinner at home with friends and family – from prepping the meal and setting the table with sparkling clean Social Studies "Gossamer" place settings right out of his LG dishwasher, all the way through dessert when the adults enjoy dessert while the dishwasher handles the dirty work. Additional episodes include "Intimate Celebrations with Hawa Hassan," "Healthy Hosting with Nicole Berrie," and "Home for the Holidays with Nilou Motamed."

"The dishwasher has long been the unsung hero of cleanup – we're turning that notion on its head," said Peggy Ang, head of marketing at LG Electronics USA. "We believe that great meals start and end with LG dishwashers. With stunning table settings from Social Studies and spotless dishes made possible with LG dishwashers, we aim to inspire people to show their homestyle with confidence, and spend time enjoying the magical connections made when they gather at home."

A Spotless Clean, Plus Drier Dishes with up to 60 Percent Fewer Water Spots

Creating a dynamic table begins with sparkling dishes and glassware – the kind only LG QuadWash dishwashers with TrueSteam can deliver. From thoroughly drying to helping eliminate water spots, steam in the drying cycle lets you throw in the towel on drying by hand.

Only LG ENERGY STAR® certified dishwashers offer two separate blasts of real steam for better cleaning and drying. And LG's exclusive QuadWash technology gets dishes clean the first time with four powerful spray arms instead of the standard two. Multi-Motion arms rotate back and forth while spinning to power-clean dishes from multiple angles throughout the entire cycle – saving users the time and headache of having to prewash or rewash dishes by hand.

Dynamic Dry™ technology built in to all LG dishwashers delivers faster, more complete drying of dishes, glasses, utensils, containers and more so they are ready for storage or your table right off the rack. Plus, they're certified to sanitize.2 Dynamic Dry enhanced with TrueSteam (models LDP6810, LDP7808, LDT7808), delivers ultimate drying for up to 60 percent fewer water spots1 for sparking glassware and more.

Following the October series premiere, additional "Small Gathering, Big Moment" episodes will air in November and December to inspire viewers to make this holiday season's smaller gatherings special. To watch the series, follow along at www.LGTablescapes.com and read the editorial features at The Social.

Culinary Personalities Bring Big Moments to Small Gatherings

Michael Solomonov : James Beard award-winning chef and restaurateur, co-owner of Philadelphia's famed Zahav restaurant, Federal Donuts, Goldie and more; author of best-selling cookbook, Zahav, A World of Israeli Cooking.

: award-winning chef and restaurateur, co-owner of famed Zahav restaurant, Federal Donuts, Goldie and more; author of best-selling cookbook, Zahav, A World of Israeli Cooking. Hawa Hassan : Founder and CEO of Basbaas Foods, a line of small-batch, hand-crafted, organic condiments inspired by the flavors of her native Somalia , and author of the new cookbook, In Bibi's Kitchen.

: Founder and CEO of Basbaas Foods, a line of small-batch, hand-crafted, organic condiments inspired by the flavors of her native , and author of the new cookbook, In Bibi's Kitchen. Nicole Berrie : Founder and recipe developer of wellness destination bonberi.com; owner of Bonberi Mart, a plant-based corner store in New York City with vegan dishes and juices, plus a curation of holistic retail products.

: Founder and recipe developer of wellness destination bonberi.com; owner of Bonberi Mart, a plant-based corner store in with vegan dishes and juices, plus a curation of holistic retail products. Nilou Motamed : Judge on seasons 16 and 17 of Bravo's award-winning series Top Chef, one of AdWeek's 30 Most Influential People in Food, Co-Founder of Story Collective and former Editor-in-Chief of Food & Wine.

1Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by model. Results based on testing with LG LDF7774ST.

2LG TrueSteam® dishwashers certified by NSF achieve a minimum 99.999 percent reduction of bacteria when operated on the Steam cycle.

