LG EARTH DAY SAVINGS ON ENERGY STAR HOME APPLIANCES HELP CONSUMERS MAKE ENERGY CHOICES THAT COUNT

Shoppers can save 10 percent plus an additional $982 through the online rebate when they purchase an eligible LG four-piece kitchen appliance package. 2 The LG ENERGY STAR bundle promotion runs from April 21 through May 18.

Over the past year, American consumers purchased 10 ENERGY STAR certified LG products every minute, having a significant positive impact on the environment. With more consumers looking to upgrade their kitchen appliances, LG's 2022 Earth Day promotion is making it easy to save while enjoying the benefits of innovative products that offer superior performance, style and energy efficiency.

In addition to its extensive portfolio of ENERGY STAR certified kitchen appliances, LG is working toward carbon neutrality by cutting emissions from operations through various measures such as high efficient buildings, renewable energy, fleet electrification and carbon offset projects. LG Electronics is pursuing a company-wide goal for 100 percent renewable energy in its worldwide operations by 2050; in the US, LG already achieved this goal through a combination of using green power and buying Renewable Energy Credits for 2021.

Start Saving: Enjoy a Resource-Efficient Way to Keep It Cold with LG Refrigerators

Get more features and functionality with value-packed LG kitchen appliance bundles featuring ENERGY STAR certified French door refrigerators.

Score the large capacity LG 29-cubic-foot French Door Refrigerator – one of 43 LG refrigerator models (more than any other manufacturer) that earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award for its potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

– one of 43 LG refrigerator models (more than any other manufacturer) that earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award for its potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Take entertaining up a notch with LG Craft Ice™ and smart features from the LG 24-cubic-foot Smart wi-fi Enabled Counter-Depth Refrigerator (models LRFXC2416S and LRFXC2416D).

Achieve a Thorough Clean While Saving Energy with LG Dishwashers

Clean, sanitize, and reduce water spots when you upgrade to LG ENERGY STAR certified QuadWash™ Dishwashers with TrueSteam® (models LDP6810SS and LDP6810BD) that deliver up to 60 percent fewer water spots on dishware.3 LG ENERGY STAR certified dishwashers are also designed to use less water and energy. According to the EPA, compared with conventional dishwashers, an ENERGY STAR dishwasher costs about $35 per year, to run, and will save on average, 3,870 gallons of water over its lifetime. That's more than 90 bathtubs full of water.

Get Ready for Summer Entertaining with LG Cooking Products

Multifunctional cooking for the multifunctional you: shoppers can bring home LG's top-of-the line electric slide-in ranges (models LREL6323S , LREL6323D, LSEL6335F and LSEL6335D ) and enjoy features like LG ProBake Convection® and Air Fry.

and ) and enjoy features like LG ProBake Convection® and Air Fry. Take the guesswork out of cooking with LG's over-the-range microwave ovens (models LMV1831ST, LMV1831BD, LMV2031ST and LMV2031BD). Sensor Cooking's humidity-sensing technology detects when foods are cooked and turns off the microwave, so under or over-cooked dishes are a thing of the past. And when it's time for cleanup, you won't spend hours scrubbing – LG's EasyClean® interior wipes clean in minutes, without chemicals or high heat.

Enjoy Peace of Mind with Extended Warranties and LG Proactive Customer Care

Earth Day and every day, consumers can have addedpeace of mind when they upgrade to LG smart appliances featuring LG Proactive Customer Care – the industry-first personalized customer support tool that provides customized maintenance tips and monthly usage reports to help keep appliances performing their best, along with alerts that warn of potential issues before they arise.

To shop all of LG's 2022 Earth Day savings and other deals going on now, visit www.lg.com/ us/promotions.

1 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. (2020). Typical House Estimates. Prepared for EPA Office of Air and Radiation, Climate Protection Partnerships Division. 2 10% will apply to the total invoice price of eligible LG Refrigerator, Range, Over-the-Range Microwave Oven and Dishwasher products before taxes. Bundle purchases that include the eligible models listed above as part of a bundle package will qualify to receive an additional rebate. Eligible models shown include LRFXC2416S, LSEL6335F, LMV2031ST and LDP6810SS. Product must be purchased between April 21, 2022 and May 18, 2022. Online submissions must be received by 11:59 PM Pacific Time on August 18, 2022. Maximum number of products of the same category allowed to qualify for rebate is one (1). 3 Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycles. Results may vary by model. Results based on 2018 testing with LG LDF7774ST.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is an eight-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

John I. Taylor

[email protected]

+1 202 719 3490

JL Lavina

[email protected]

+1 917 386 4213

Devyn Doyle

[email protected]

+1 770 653 7239

SOURCE LG Electronics USA