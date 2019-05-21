LG Electronics - BoConcept Collaboration Earns 2019 AVA Digital Platinum Award

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global home entertainment technology leader LG Electronics and BoConcept, the Danish-founded retail furniture franchise and innovator in the global Scandinavian furniture revolution, received the AVA Digital Platinum Award for their innovative "GLASS" campaign – an in-store collaboration integrating BoConcept furniture designs with "Picture on Glass" LG OLED TVs. The annual awards were selected from 2,500 entries from the U.S., Canada and 23 other countries.

Coveted Top-Tier Award Recognizes Innovative ‘GLASS’ Campaign Integrating Iconic Global Furniture Franchise and Critically Acclaimed LG OLED TVs

The GLASS campaign created a unique consumer experience that highlighted the elegant and streamlined design of LG OLED Glass TVs. The campaign provided a persuasive argument for premium TV shoppers to trade up to the superior style and design of OLED by activating consumers across several key dimensions including talent and rollout, campaign assets, amplification and cross marketing.

BoConcept's Global Visual Director, Kalina Todorova, and its longest tenured furniture designer, Morten Georgsen, led the campaign in partnership with LG-backed interior designer and style influencer Sarah Sherman Samuels. One of the hallmarks of the GLASS campaign was the launch of high-end designer showrooms featuring BoConcept furniture seamlessly framing an LG OLED TV. The showrooms were located on Madison Avenue in New York City; Cambridge, Mass.; Buckhead, Ga.; and Costa Mesa, Calif. Visitors could also experience a global showroom thanks to country-specific landing pages linked to both LG's and BoConcept's homepages, digital platforms that generated an estimated 14.5 million impressions.

"LG has led the way in the development of OLED TV technology from the beginning and it has since elevated the TV industry to a whole new level of performance and cutting edge design," said Michelle Fernandez, head of Home Entertainment Marketing, LG Electronics USA. "Collaborating with a highly respected home furnishings innovator like BoConcept is the perfect match. We are proud that our collaboration on the GLASS campaign is being recognized for its effectiveness in reaching consumers who seek the best design and entertainment solutions for their homes."

"Since the beginning, BoConcept has been committed to elevating interior spaces so that they can reach their true potential," said Steen Knigge, Director of U.S. Marketing for BoConcept. "The GLASS campaign speaks directly to the fresh, modern consumer who is looking to integrate form and function by connecting technology and design. BoConcept's curated furniture line and the LG OLED TVs work in harmony to elevate one's space and serve as the very contemporary design solution that has always been at the heart of the BoConcept brand. The AVA Digital Platinum Award serves as incredible validation of both the power of this collaboration and our brand mission to become the global leader in progressive interior design."

AVA Digital recognizes exceptional achievement by creative professionals whose work involves the concept, direction, design and product of media that drives the evolution of digital communication. AVA Digital Awards are sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, an international organization composed of thousands of professionals across sectors including production, marketing, advertising, public relations and freelancing.

Visit BoConcept.com to learn more about BoConcept's furniture and to find a showroom location near you. Visit LG.com to learn more about the critically acclaimed LG OLED TVs.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

About BoConcept

Since opening its first franchise in Paris in 1993, BoConcept has become a global leader in the design of bold, stylish furniture, boasting more than 300 locations in 65 countries around the world. Founded in Denmark in 1952, BoConcept differentiates itself by offering premium quality, modern designs that elevate interior spaces to achieve their full potential. The company remains focused on creating functional furniture for the urban consumer through partnerships with the world's leading furniture designers. Backed by a proven global concept and strong franchise support system, BoConcept's 15 U.S. locations include a flagship store, which opened in December 2017 on New York City's famed Madison Avenue. For more information please visit www.boconcept.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.boconcept.com/en-us/boconcept/franchise.

