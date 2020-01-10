LG Electronics And Luxoft Establish webOS Auto Joint Venture At CES 2020

Dr. I.P. Park, president and CTO of LG, and Dmitry Loschinin, executive vice president of DXC Technology and president and CEO of Luxoft, signed the agreement yesterday in Las Vegas during the CES ® 2020 exhibition. The new venture will be based in Santa Clara, California and is expected to commence operation in the first quarter of 2020 at which time the management team will be announced.

Through the new joint venture, LG and Luxoft will advance the deployment of production-ready digital cockpit, in-vehicle infotainment, rear-seat entertainment (RSE) and ride-hailing systems based on webOS Auto platform and make it available for automakers, fleet operators, and shared mobility services providers. LG's webOS Auto platform provides features, functionality and incorporates all essential components such as multimedia processing, multi-display control, connectivity, security, offering improved comfort and convenience to passengers and drivers. The new venture will leverage Luxoft's global engineering at-scale delivery network.

With webOS in more than 70 million smart TVs in homes worldwide, LG is revolutionizing the living room with the best user experience in the TV industry. With webOS Auto delivering an ecosystem of intelligent services and content streaming services from market leaders, LG is expanding its expertise by offering a unique consumer-grade experience in vehicles.

"Through this joint venture with Luxoft, we are aiming to strengthen LG's automotive IVI platform and accelerate the arrival of connected vehicles by leveraging technologies," said Dr. Park. "We will continue to evolve the ecosystem of webOS Auto by providing a wide range of services with a growing list of partner companies."

"This new venture reinforces Luxoft's capabilities in the design, development and deployment of large-scale digital cockpit and connected mobility solutions based on open platforms," said Loschinin. "The combined strengths of LG and Luxoft will create invaluable synergy to deploy the webOS Auto platform for digital, consumer-grade experiences to automakers and their key partners."

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in 140 locations and a workforce of over 70,000 around the world. With 2018 global sales of USD 54.4 billion, LG is composed of five companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions. LG is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices, including premium LG SIGNATURE and LG ThinQ products featuring artificial intelligence. For the latest LG news, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.lgnewsroom.com

