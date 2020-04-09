LG Electronics Expands Unique Allergen-Reducing Home Appliance Portfolio

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As an early spring blooms, millions of Americans who suffer from asthma and allergies are feeling the impact of seasonal irritants. To help people protect themselves while at home, LG Electronics USA offers an expanded portfolio of home appliances CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® by the experts at the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) for their advanced cleaning and sanitization capabilities. LG washing machines, steam clothing care systems, air purifiers and now cordless stick vacuums are scientifically proven to nearly eliminate allergens, dust mites and pet dander1 as well as deliver advanced cleaning and fabric sanitization to protect families.

LG Electronics USA offers an expanded portfolio of home appliances CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® by the experts at the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) for their advanced cleaning and sanitization capabilities.

"Nasal allergies affect an estimated 50 million Americans – and what many might not realize is that clothing, shoes and even pets are top ways that pollen and other irritants are transferred into the home in addition to open windows," according to Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA, which also has put together educational resources and tips to help people with asthma and allergies stay healthy during the coronavirus outbreak.

"You can start fighting back against allergies this season by taking the right steps to reduce these allergens in your home. CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly products like LG's laundry systems, vacuums and air purifiers have been proven to reduce or remove allergy triggers," he said.

The unrivaled suite of certified products from LG is helping families fortify their homes with advanced sanitization solutions for clothes, bedding, toys and advanced filtration systems to help clear the air they breathe. LG is the only brand to offer such an extensive portfolio of CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® products:

LG Front and Top-Loading Washing Machines 2 with advanced sanitization features and an Allergiene™ Cycle are verified by the experts to remove more than 95 percent of pet dander and dust mites. Over a dozen certified models to choose from includes the TurboWash TM 360 front-load washer (model WM3900 ) that uses five powerful jets with variable sprays to surround clothes from multiple angles so detergent can penetrate deep into fabrics for a complete clean – even for big loads – in under 30 minutes. 3 Certified top-load washers include the LG TurboWash3D™ model WT7900 that uses the power of steam to reduce common household allergens by more than 95 percent.

with advanced sanitization features and an Allergiene™ Cycle are verified by the experts to remove more than 95 percent of pet dander and dust mites. Over a dozen certified models to choose from includes the TurboWash 360 front-load washer (model ) that uses five powerful jets with variable sprays to surround clothes from multiple angles so detergent can penetrate deep into fabrics for a complete clean – even for big loads – in under 30 minutes. Certified top-load washers include the LG TurboWash3D™ model that uses the power of steam to reduce common household allergens by more than 95 percent. LG Styler is a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam – no chemicals – to refresh jackets, clothing, pillows and even items that are traditionally difficult to wash like bags and stuffed animals. It's proven to kill and reduce dust mites in clothes and other fabrics all while reducing odors and light wrinkles.

is a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam – no chemicals – to refresh jackets, clothing, pillows and even items that are traditionally difficult to wash like bags and stuffed animals. It's proven to kill and reduce dust mites in clothes and other fabrics all while reducing odors and light wrinkles. LG PuriCare 360º Air Purifier uses a HEPA filtration system to trap 99.97 percent of ultra-fine dust. 4 It features a unique purification method that promotes 360 degrees of clean air delivery and LoDecibel TM quiet operation – and its intelligent LED indicator system changes from red to orange to yellow to green as the indoor air quality improves so users can easily monitor air quality.

uses a HEPA filtration system to trap 99.97 percent of ultra-fine dust. It features a unique purification method that promotes 360 degrees of clean air delivery and LoDecibel quiet operation – and its intelligent LED indicator system changes from red to orange to yellow to green as the indoor air quality improves so users can easily monitor air quality. LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuums (models A905RM, A906SM, A907GMS) have a five-step filtration system that filters 99.995 percent of dust and is certified to remove more than 90 percent of allergens from carpets and crevices. With 140 watts of powerful suction, up to 80 minutes battery run time, and a portable charging stand, LG CordZero stick vacuums make daily cleaning easy.

Bringing owners added peace of mind, LG home appliances have received more J.D. Power Awards for customer satisfaction than any other manufacturer, three years in a row.6 LG washers and dryers dominate the performance rankings according to a leading consumer magazine .

For more information on the LG line of CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® innovations, please visit www.lg.com/us/aafa .

1 According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA).

2 LG asthma & allergy friendly certified front-load washers include the following models: WM9500HKA, WM9000HVA, WM4370HKA, WM3900HWA, WM3900HBA, WM3700HWA, WM3700HVA, WM3499HVA, WM8100HVA; LG asthma & allergy friendly® certified top-load washers include the following models: WT7900HBA and WT7880HWA (Costco Exclusive Model); LG asthma & allergy friendly® certified washer and dryer combination units include the following models: WM3997HWA, and LUWM101HWA

3 Based on independent testing comparing models WM3900HBA and WM4370HWA in a normal cycle with TurboWash™ 360° option, 10 lb. load vs. TurboWash® 2.0 option, 8 lb. load (Feb. 2019).

4 Based on testing performed by IBR Laboratories® on August 23, 2018 (Test Method: IEST RP CC001.6 (2016)).

5 Based on testing performed by SLG Prüf- und Zertifizierungs GmbH on April 24, 2018.

6 LG has earned more J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards for kitchen appliances than any other manufacturer three years in a row. J.D. Power ranked LG highest in 2019 customer satisfaction for French-door refrigerators two out of three years, side-by-side refrigerators two years in a row, top-mount freezer refrigerators five years in a row, and dishwashers two out of three years. LG received the highest numerical score in the respective segments of the J.D. Power 2019 Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 10,355 (kitchen) and 4,037 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed March-April 2019. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.jdpower.com

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG's focus on Innovation for a Better Life is exemplified by a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. The program tests and certifies products to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. The program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a #healthierhome. Certified products include air cleaners, dehumidifiers, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, stuffed toys, cleaning services and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.LG.com

