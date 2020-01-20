LG Electronics Outfits 2020 'New American Home' And 'New American Remodel' With Tech Innovations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative home appliances, consumer electronics, solar panels and HVAC technologies from LG Electronics are delivering unparalleled home connectivity, convenience, performance and energy efficiency to The New American Home® (TNAH) and The New American Remodel® (TNAR), the official show homes of the 2020 International Builders' Show® in Las Vegas this week.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) chose LG Electronics USA as Platinum Partner for the two featured "Net Zero" homes in the Nevada desert. TNAH and TNAR are state-of-the-art showcase houses illustrating how any home can be transformed into a high-performance, high-tech space when integrating today's building and appliance innovations to reduce energy consumption, increase efficiency and enhance daily life.

Convenience and Design from Smart Appliances for Today's Lifestyles

LG's innovative smart appliances in TNAH and TNAR deliver added convenience with advanced technologies and come with elevated design and premium finishes. Led by "LG Ultimate Laundry Rooms," a number of home appliance innovations from the LG for Builders division are featured in both homes:

LG TurboWash™ 360 Washing Machines ( model WM3900HBA ) ENERGY STAR® certified washers that use five powerful jets with variable sprays to surround clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean – even for big loads – in under 30 minutes.*

model ) ENERGY STAR® certified washers that use five powerful jets with variable sprays to surround clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean – even for big loads – in under 30 minutes.* LG TurboSteam™ Dryers (model DLGX3901B ): ENERGY STAR certified dryers featuring TurboSteam technology. LG's TurboSteam™ technology generates steam instantly, so reducing wrinkles and odors is a breeze. That means you can get your favorite shirt back in tip-top shape in just 10 minutes.

(model ): ENERGY STAR certified dryers featuring TurboSteam technology. LG's TurboSteam™ technology generates steam instantly, so reducing wrinkles and odors is a breeze. That means you can get your favorite shirt back in tip-top shape in just 10 minutes. LG SideKick™ Mini-Washer (model WD205CK ): sits beneath the main front-load washer offering the convenience of washing two loads at once, or tackling small loads that can't wait.

(model ): sits beneath the main front-load washer offering the convenience of washing two loads at once, or tackling small loads that can't wait. LG Styler Clothing Care System (model S3MFBN): reduces odors and light wrinkles in as little as 20 minutes with pure steam, extending clothing life between regular laundering. Installed both in the Laundry and Master Suite's walk-in closet/dressing room, LG Styler provides unmatched flexibility– no plumbing required – and its sleek design finish choices (white, espresso or mirror) transition easily into any décor or space.

For the ultimate in convenience, all featured LG laundry products (including the washing machines produced in Clarksville, Tenn.) are equipped with smart technology, and they can be controlled from anywhere with the LG ThinQ® mobile app or voice commands via Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. The chef's kitchens in both homes feature built-in appliances – advanced pro-style ranges, column refrigerators, freezers, wine cellars and more – from LG's fast-growing luxury brand, Signature Kitchen Suite. (See separate news release.)

Immersive Home Entertainment Experience from 4K Ultra HD TVs

Bringing an immersive home entertainment experience to TNAH and TNAR, the homes feature more than a dozen 4K UHD TVs from LG Electronics, selected by the NAHB and the home designers as exclusive consumer electronics partner. Highlights include a giant-screen viewing experience (with 4K Ultra HD resolution, four times sharper than conventional HDTVs) in both homes' Great Rooms: the award-winning 77-inch LG OLED TV in TNAR and the 86-inch LG NanoCell TV in TNAH.

Advanced TVs featured in TNAR also include the 65-inch LG OLED TV in the Master Suite, 55-inch LED TVs in two other bedrooms, a 65-inch LED TV in the wellness spa, and even a 77-inch LG OLED TV on the rooftop deck. Not to be outdone, TNAH sports 65-inch LG OLED TVs in the kitchen and mini-suite, a short-throw LG 4K Projector in the game room and, believe it or not, an 86-inch LG NanoCell 4K TV in the showcase garage.

Advanced Renewable Solar Energy Solutions for Net Zero Homes

Key to TNAH's and TNAR's environmental sustainability and aesthetically appealing designs are rooftop installations of high-efficiency solar modules from residential solar energy leader LG Electronics. LG NeON® R 60-cell panels will help power both homes to support their Net Zero designs. LG's NeON R modules are designed to maximize sunlight absorption, and they can generate the highest possible power output – as much as 26 percent more than other comparably-sized solar panels.

LG modules are among the most popular in the U.S. residential solar market both for new construction and renewable-energy upgrades to existing homes. They feature high power outputs and outstanding durability that perform well in a variety of environments and weather conditions. LG's solar offerings not only provide a high-performing energy solution, but also fit into a variety of configurations, blending in unobtrusively to the look and feel of the home's design. They are backed by LG's strong 25-year product and performance warranty.

Super-Efficient and Sleek Air Conditioning Technologies

Featuring myriad of super-efficient HVAC systems and controls, TNAR embeds sleek ENERGY STAR certified LG air conditioning solutions that complement the home's unique design characteristics.

To operate the various types of indoor units, TNAR features two award-winning LG Multi V™ S 5-ton Heat Recovery outdoor units. They are connected to 10 indoor units of four different types. LG's aesthetically pleasing Art Cool™ Gallery and Mirror, High Static Ducted and Vertical Air Handler units all fit seamlessly into the high-end design of the home. Integrated with the home's smart ecosystem, these customizable and flexible home comfort solutions are easily controlled via wall-mounted controllers or with a smartphone using the LG ThinQ app.

Both homes were designed to achieve National Green Building Standard "Emerald" certificationhttps://www.homeinnovation.com/green, ENERGY STAR building certification, and Net Zero status from the U.S. Green Building Council. Thousands of building professionals from around the world come to tour the homes and learn how to incorporate countless ideas into their projects.

Tours of the homes are offered to all registered attendees of the 2020 International Builders' Show and the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, through Jan. 23. Complimentary shuttle buses from the Las Vegas Convention Center to the show homes are available.

*Based on independent testing comparing models WM3900HBA and WM4370HWA in normal cycle with TurboWash™360° option, 10 lb. load vs. TurboWash® 2.0 option, 8 lb. load (Feb. 2019).

LG Electronics: Innovation for a Better Life

The New American Home: Desert Aesthetics Meet Elegance

TNAH 2020, located just outside of Las Vegas in Henderson, Nev., represents current trends towards sleek, clean and simple lines, minimal décor, abundant light, and flat rooflines that match the surrounding foothills. This tranquil sanctuary from the spirited atmosphere of Las Vegas exhibits a combination of earth, natural stone, amid the McCullough mountain ranges to help capture a modern aesthetic in the desert. The one-story, 7,683-square-foot masterpiece built by Sun West Custom Homes features more than 6,400 square feet of living space with the incredible kitchen, four bedrooms, five-plus baths, two showroom garages, a luxurious great room, elegant wine room, multiple water features surrounding the courtyard, beautiful fire features and an outdoor heated entertainment area.

The New American Remodel: Melding Sustainability and Modern Design

TNAR 2020 is a state-of-the-art, modern-day marvel that exhibits a sustainable vision by showcasing innovation, exceptional design, and energy efficiency featuring products and systems that incorporate current trends in the housing industry. Element Building Company and Architecture by Phil Kean transformed this property into a two-story masterpiece totaling 7,523 square feet (4,802 square feet of living space) within a charming, well-established equestrian community in the Las Vegas area. Each year, TNAR program selects an existing home for a comprehensive remodel to demonstrate the very latest in building techniques, concepts, materials, and designs. TNAR 2020 features a sleek and unique chef's kitchen, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, showroom three-car garage, indoor-outdoor living features in the courtyard, spa, pool, fire features, an elegant wine room, five fireplaces and a rooftop terrace with views of the Las Vegas Strip.

