LG Electronics President And CTO To Deliver Keynote At CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics President and Chief Technology Officer Dr. I.P. Park will deliver the pre-show keynote address at CES® 2019, the Consumer Technology Association announced today. Dr. Park's address, "AI for a Better Life," will take place at 6:30 p.m. PST, Jan. 7 in the MGM Park Theater, Las Vegas, on the eve of CES, the world's largest and most influential innovation event.

In LG's first ever CES keynote, Dr. Park will offer fresh perspectives on how artificial intelligence will change customers' lives, based on three key AI pillars: Evolve, Connect and Open. He will address how AI technologies will enrich the users' experience at home, on the road and in the office. Envisioning how AI will impact every aspect of our lives, Dr. Park also will explain how LG – which is transforming itself from a product manufacturing company to a lifestyle innovator – is pioneering AI developments.

As the President and CTO of LG Electronics, Dr. Park is spearheading innovations in artificial intelligence as the company's main growth engine. With more than 30 years of R&D experience in consumer electronics, automotive robotics, telecommunications and software industries, he is recognized as one of the world's top CTOs for his achievements in leading R&D teams to spur innovation by combining traditional hardware-oriented technologies with exponential software-oriented technologies.

"CES 2019 is expected to mark an inflection point in AI development and implementation across everyday products and services," Dr. Park said. "At LG, our strategy is to reach beyond expectations to enrich the daily lives of consumers with lifestyle-focused AI applications, concepts I plan to amplify onstage at CES."

Gary Shapiro, President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, called LG "a global powerhouse at the forefront of the AI revolution." He said, "AI will impact nearly every major industry from technology to healthcare, agriculture, transportation, engineering and beyond. And, we're thrilled to welcome Dr. Park to the CES 2019 stage as he delivers LG's first keynote in CES history. We look forward to hearing his insight into the future of AI that is redefining our homes, businesses and communities."

CES 2019 will showcase life-changing technology from 4,500 exhibiting companies across 20 product categories, featuring solutions that will transform how we live, work and play. The show provides access to the very latest transformative tech such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, sports, machine intelligence and more.

LG's advanced products and services will be on display at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11, 2019, at CES Tech East, Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall Booth 11100.

