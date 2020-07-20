LG Expands Suite Of Health Protocol Solutions, Turnkey Packages For Reopening Businesses

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses around the country reopen amid the ongoing pandemic, LG Business Solutions USA has expanded its suite of Health Protocol Solutions, introducing new digital signage packages that give businesses eye-catching platforms to provide information, guidance, wayfinding and interactive experiences. Digital signage display leader LG partnered with other technology leaders to offer an array of new options including wellness kiosks, occupancy management systems, portable battery-operated solutions, and even contact-less interactive digital signage displays.

"Digital signage solutions are enabling businesses to be flexible and accommodating while the nation responds to changing public health guidance and varying in-store regulations," said Dan Smith, vice president of business development, LG Business Solutions USA. "These purpose-built digital signage solutions combine LG's leading displays with the industry's top sensors and software. They're designed to help retail stores, schools, transit centers and public venues address specific needs that are unique to the current consumer environment, including greater information sharing, customer health monitoring and occupancy tracking."

Wellness Kiosk Solutions

The new Wellness Kiosks are an ideal solution to provide information, health equipment and peace of mind to customers in any type of physical store environment. The upright, rectangular system includes a thermal scanner for temperature readings integrated with a 22- or 32-inch LG digital webOS Signage display for displaying health information. The system has a motion-activated hand sanitizer dispenser along with slots to hold boxes of gloves or masks. It even tracks how many people are using the hand sanitizer. As a compact all-in-one solution, no additional components are required.

Occupancy Management Solutions

Many retail stores and public venues have begun tracking real-time occupancy to abide by local and internal policies. The new Occupancy Management Solutions integrating LG displays can reduce staff workload by automatically tracking when customers enter and exit while providing guidance to incoming customers. This eliminates the need to place employees in close proximity to customers at each entrance. At the heart of the occupancy systems are 49- and 55-inch LG displays married with a separate media player that helps manage inflow by updating arriving customers to wait times or current store occupancy.

For high-traffic restrooms in transit centers or public venues, a new SmartRestroom solution informs users of the bathroom's current occupancy and cleaning status. The system uses external sensors and LG's webOS Signage platform to automatically detect and relay occupancy information to custodians through a push-alert when a cleaning is required, based on usage. The system is built around a 32-inch LG display that mounts outside the bathroom entrance.

Health Protocol Signage Solutions

Property managers and owners of retail stores, hospitality venues, schools and colleges are dealing with ever-changing local regulations and corporate policies, experimenting with new layouts, and doing their best to make customers and visitors feel safe and informed. During this time, ubiquitous digital signage is crucial to clearly communicate rules and limit staff interaction with customers, whether it's located in the store's windows, in an aisle, next to a product display, at a register or anywhere else.

To provide ultimate flexibility and convenience, the Portable A-Frame Display Solution combines a 32-inch webOS Signage display, an optional on-board battery and either a folding base or a rolling base to allow relocation at a moment's notice. The LG display is mounted vertically to match the width of the base and allow un-intrusive placement in foot traffic zones.

For bigger needs, LG has launched a series of standard and high-brightness solutions that are available in 49-inch and 55-inch display sizes, complete with a Peerless®-AV SmartMount® Flat Panel Cart for simple and flexible placement.

Contact-less Interactive Solutions

For interactive displays in retail and public venues without using touchscreens, a number of contact-less interactive solutions that allow customers to connect with on-screen digital content through mobile device links or voice controls is now available through LG's health solutions page. With contact-less interactive solutions, businesses can continue to foster the close-knit customer interactions, while showing their commitment to providing safe, healthy shopping experiences. Packages are customizable, built around virtually any LG Signage display to fit specific needs.

LG's Health Protocol Solutions digital signage packages are available now through select LG Business Solutions distribution partners. To learn about these solutions click here . This announcement follows LG's initial Health Protocol Solutions introduction, as well as a recent collaboration with Clean Remote.

For high-res images, click here.

About LG Business Solutions USA

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $53 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Kim Regillio

847 941 8184

[email protected]

Jess Passananti

212 481 3456 x23

[email protected]

SOURCE LG Business Solutions USA

Related Links

http://www.lgsolutions.com

