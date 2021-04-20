LG Gives A 'Second Life' To Unwanted Clothing With New Campaign And Clothing Drive

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With millions of pounds of clothing ending up in U.S. landfills each year and COVID-19 hygiene concerns challenging donations, LG Electronics USA is helping take action with "Second Life" – a campaign to raise awareness of clothing waste and inspire consumers to take responsible action through fabric care, donations and upcycling. A leader in laundry innovation, LG announced it will kick off its efforts with a seven-city road tour (April 25 – May 9) to collect used clothing and recycle 100 percent of items received. The brand will also encourage clothing reuse by inviting attendees to exchange unwanted items in a clothing swap stocked with rare vintage finds from thrift chain Round Two.

LG Second Life LG Second Life Tour Dates LG Second Life

While LG's top-rated laundry appliances help millions of Americans take the very best care of their fabrics, styles change; tastes change; even sizes change – and most unwanted textiles end up in landfills. In fact, the average American generates 81 pounds of textile waste each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

"As a leader when it comes to fabric care, LG is invested in how to care for your clothes throughout their lifecycle – from how you wash them to how you ultimately dispose of them," said Peggy Ang, head of marketing at LG Electronics USA. "With Second Life, we're aiming to help raise awareness and inspire consumers to care for what they wear by taking responsible action throughout the entire lifecycle of their clothes."

To bring the tour one step closer to circularity, and to illustrate how to care for what you wear, LG is also raising awareness around upcycling and partnering with designer Nicole McLaughlin to upcycle leftover items from the clothing drive into a limited-edition capsule collection to be unveiled later this Fall.

The LG Second Life Road Tour

As part of the Tour, LG is committing to collect up to 10,000 pounds of clothing to be donated to local organizations to help support families in need of clean clothes. The company is creating a wash center fully equipped with ultra-capacity LG washers and dryers and LG Styler steam closets in Los Angeles to clean, sanitize and sort clothing donations before donating them to local beneficiaries – with all unusable items being upcycled so that 100 percent of collected items are given a "second life."

To offer a convenient, fun way to donate unwanted clothing, the LG Second Life Tour will kick off on April 25 in Los Angeles and stops in six additional West Coast cities before culminating with a final stop back in Los Angeles on May 9. Each stop will offer tips about how to reduce your fashion footprint and feature vintage finds from Round Two in the LG clothing swap.

To get involved, simply drop off two or more pounds of clothing donations at one of the tour locations and follow #LGSecondLife for more info:

Sunday, April 25, 2021 ; 9 AM – 5 PM

; – Melrose Trading Post, 7850 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

90046 Wednesday, April 28 ; 4 PM – 8 PM

; – 108 E Charleston Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104

89104 Saturday, May 1 ; 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM

; Parking lot off of 8th and Central Ave Albuquerque NM 87102

Sunday, May 2 ; 10 AM - 5 PM

; Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood Dallas, TX 75201

75201 Tuesday, May 4 ; 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM

; Jo's Coffee, 1300 South Congress Ave. Austin, TX 78704

78704 Wednesday, May 5 ; 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

; Alamo Brewery, 202 Lamar St. San Antonio, TX 78202

78202 Saturday, May 8 ; 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

; 721 Central Ave, Phoenix AZ 85004

85004 Sunday, May 9 ; 9 AM - 5 PM

; Melrose Trading Post, 7850 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Do Good, Feel Good, Life's Good

The Second Life campaign, along with LG's commitment to carbon neutrality in all of its operations by 20301, are only some of the steps LG is taking toward its ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) philosophy to make the world a better place. With ENERGY STAR® certified appliances and its expanding eco-friendly businesses such as electric vehicle (EV) components and solutions and renewable energy, LG is committed to doing its part.

Learn more here.

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 http://www.lgnewsroom.com/2019/05/lg-commits-to-carbon-neutrality-by-2030/

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG's focus on Innovation for a Better Life is exemplified by a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

www.ogilvypr.com

