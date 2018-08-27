LG Innotek Get Credit for the Quality of Its Automotive Components from GM

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek today announced it had received the "Supplier Quality Excellence Award" from General Motors. This is the second time the company received the award after receiving it in 2016, the company being recognized for the outstanding quality of its automotive components.

The "Quality Excellence Award" is given by GM every year to its partners that met the strict standard.

LG Innotek has been recognized for its high quality competitiveness by supplying electric vehicle parts such as a DC-DC converter and an electric vehicle communication controller (EVCC) to GM.

The DC-DC converter converts high-voltage direct current from the battery into low-voltage direct current suitable for vehicle electronics. The EVCC transmits the information on battery charging status, driver, and charging fee between an electric car and a charging station.

This Quality Excellence Award is even more meaningful because this is the second time LG Innotek received it from GM. The company had received the award for its battery management system (BMS) two years ago, and this time, it supplied a DC-DC converter and an EVCC with "perfect quality", strengthening the trust between the company and GM.

In addition, LG Innotek proved its quality competitiveness in the automotive components industry with this award. Even if the product type and production process are different, the trust between the company and GM has been maintained firmly, indicating that the company's principle of quality management has been in place in its entire business process.

In fact, LG Innotek has put in place the quality management in the automotive components business for the past 15 years. In 2004, when the company's automotive components business started to take off, they already acquired the IATF16949 (formerly ISO/TS 16949) certification, the standard quality management system for the automotive industry. In 2014, the company received a certification for the Automotive Software Process Improvement and Capability dEtermination (ASPICE), the automobile software development standards.

In addition, LG Innotek has produced automotive components based on ISO26262, the international standards for the safety of vehicle functions, and AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System Architecture), an automotive software standard platform.

LG Innotek quickly established itself in the automotive components market with its stable quality. Only in the automotive components business, the company's sales has reached 76 million USD last year. This is approximately threefold increase in the sales volume for the past six years from 27 million USD in 2011.

The product lineup of automotive components has also increased significantly. Now, the product lineup includes a precision motor and sensors for steering and braking, a communication module, and a camera module, LEDs, and a wireless charging module that improve the safety and convenience of the automobile. The lineup comprises a total of about 20 components for electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles such as the BMS, a DC-DC converter, an EVCC and a V-2X module.

A representative from LG Innotek said, "The quality of the products is the top priority for the safety of drivers and pedestrians." He also said, "We are doing our best in everything from R&D to production and marketing to maintain perfect quality."

