LG Innotek to Mass-produce "Thermoelectric Modules for Table Refrigerator"

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek today announced that it succeeded in mass production of "a thermoelectric module for table refrigerator" with its own proprietary technology. This module was installed in "LG Objet" refrigerator recently launched by LG Electronics. "LG Objet" refrigerator has a capacity of 40 liters and has a convergence of a refrigerator and furniture like small table.

The "thermoelectric module for table refrigerator" replaces the traditional compressor cooling system. The module consists of a thermoelectric device, heat sink as well a cooling fan.

The thermoelectric module is an innovative technology which can perform the cooling and heating functions in sole device and can generate electricity from temperature gradient existence.

Based on this principle, when electricity is supplied to a thermoelectric device, one side of the device becomes hot and the other side becomes cold rapidly. The cooled air, where is supplied from cold side of thermoelectric device, is circulating in refrigerator. On the other hand, the heat is dissipated to the heat sink as well the cooling fan and released to the outside, which keeps the temperature of the refrigerator constant.

The "thermoelectric module for table refrigerator" is as small enough as an adult palm. The module is composed of a thermoelectric device, heat sink, cooling fan. But the size of thermoelectric device, which is a key component in the module, is only 55 mm by 55mm and 4.5 mm thick, contributing to reduce the size of the module.

The "thermoelectric module for table refrigerator" produces very small level of noise and vibration because it does not use a compressor and a refrigerant. The noise level of the "LG Objet" Refrigerator using the "thermoelectric module for table refrigerator" is as low as the library. Therefore, it is also possible to use the refrigerator as a table in the bedroom or as a mini-bar in the hotel room.

Cooling performance is improved compared to existing modules. The "LG Objet" Refrigerator which has installed "thermoelectric module for table refrigerator" can lower the refrigerating temperature by minimum to 3 degrees Celsius compared to other small refrigerators with cooling performance of minimum 8 degrees Celsius. The temperature can be precisely controlled at every 1 degree Celsius, leading to store the product with its own purpose.

LG Innotek will utilize its proprietary thermoelectric device and module technology to expand its application areas not only in household appliances but also in wearables, vehicles, ships, and communication equipment.

Il-gun Kwon, CTO of LG Innotek, said, "Thermoelectric semiconductor is an innovative technology that can make our life eco-friendly and convenient." He also said, "We will continuously enhance our technology and cooperate with experts from various fields to broaden its application range rapidly."

According to TechNavio, a market research company, the size of the global thermoelectric semiconductor market is expected to grow from last year's 471.55 million USD to 626.73 million USD in 2020.

