LG Joins Hedera Governing Council to Accelerate Innovation and Adoption of Public DLT Globally

DALLAS and SEOUL, South Korea, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics Inc. and Hedera Hashgraph, an enterprise-grade distributed ledger platform, today announced that LG has joined the Hedera Governing Council. The Council, designed to enable the most decentralized governance model for a public ledger, will comprise up to 39 global organizations from a diverse array of industries and geographies.

LG Electronics Inc. and Hedera Hashgraph, an enterprise-grade distributed ledger plat-form, today announced that LG has joined the Hedera Governing Council. The Council, designed to enable the most decentralized governance model for a public ledger, will comprise up to 39 global organizations from a diverse array of industries and geographies.

LG is the Council's 14th member, joining Boeing, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, Magalu, Nomura, Swirlds, Swisscom Blockchain, Tata Communications, University College London (UCL), and Wipro. As the sole home appliance manufacturer to join the Hedera Governing Council, LG will work with Hedera and other members of the Council to identify ways that distributed ledger technology can benefit consumers and supply chain partners by enabling seamless transactions.

All members of the Hedera Governing Council will run a node on the Hedera Hashgraph public network and are responsible for approving Hedera's roadmap and updates to the platform's codebase. Members ensure the Council's decentralization and diversity.

Mance Harmon, CEO and co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph, said, "We are thrilled to welcome industry leader LG to the Hedera Governing Council. For many years, LG has been visionary in their approach to adopting new technology in the name of improving the lives of customers and partners worldwide. We look forward to collaborating with LG and their ecosystem to explore the many potential ways that distributed ledger technology can similarly be applied to benefit their customer base."

"Distributed ledger technology holds the potential to improve customer value and allow enterprises across many sectors to offer new services that take advantage of the trust, security, and speed that it provides," said Cho Taeg-il, senior vice president of LG Electronics. "We look forward to being a part of the Hedera Governing Council and opportunities where we can collaborate with other leading organizations across a wide range of industries to further develop the application of distributed ledger technology to benefit businesses and consumers alike."

For more information, visit https://hedera.com/council.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer goods with a presence in almost every country in the world and a diverse workforce of 74,000. LG is composed of five companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions. With 2019 global sales of US $53 billion, LG is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of products from TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, mobile devices, digital signage and automotive components. LG is also known for its premium LG SIGNATURE and advanced LG ThinQ brands, which feature the company's artificial intelligence technology. For more news on LG, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

About Hedera

Hedera Hashgraph is a public distributed ledger for building decentralized applications. Developers can build secure, fair, blazing-fast decentralized applications on top of the Hedera platform. Dr. Leemon Baird, Hedera co-founder and Chief Scientist, and Mance Harmon, Hedera co-founder and CEO, patented the groundbreaking hashgraph technology after working together at the United States Air Force Academy and as founders of Trio Security, BlueWave Security, and Swirlds, Inc. For more information, visit https://www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hashgraph, Telegram at t.me/hashgraph, or Discord at https://www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at https://www.hedera.com/whitepaper.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA