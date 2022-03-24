LG LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE SPORTS DOCU-SERIES ON NCAA® CHANNEL HIGHLIGHTING DII and DIII COLLEGE RIVALRIES

Streaming Exclusively on LG Smart TVs, New Series Chronicles the Biggest Sports Rivalries in DII and DIII NCAA Athletics as Told by the Players, Coaches, and Fans

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, an official corporate partner of the NCAA, announced the debut of LG Presents: The Rivalries, a docu-series that highlights college sports' lesser-known but no less exciting rivalries from the NCAA's Division II and Division III programs. The new series is available exclusively on the NCAA Championships Channel (Channel 100) via LG Channels, a free streaming service available exclusively on LG Smart TVs. Each episode will highlight a different sports rivalry as told through interviews, historical footage, and the most recent game footage.

Episode 1 The Black Hills Brawl which tips off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET, offers a front row seat to the oldest rivalry in Division II NCAA athletics as the South Dakota Mines & Technology Hardrockers (SDSM&T) of Rapid City, SD and Black Hills State (BHSU) Yellow Jackets of Spearfish, SD men's and women's basketball teams face off during the 2022 season. The schools, located approximately 50 miles apart along the Black Hills National Forest, have shared a spirited rivalry across various sports since 1895. The episode will also be available for free on-demand on the NCAA Championships Channel after its debut airing. Future episodes will be announced at a later date.

The exclusive content series is part of a three-year partnership with the NCAA, Turner Sports, and CBS Sports for category exclusive marketing and distribution rights to NCAA Championship competitions that will expand the reach of college sports to legions of current fans and generations of new ones. LG's support of the NCAA Championships will include multiple initiatives to inspire fans and support student athletes including the recent launch of the NCAA Championships Channel, which will feature up to 50 NCAA Fall, Winter and Spring championships, both live and on-demand via LG's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels.

Learn more about LG's NCAA partnership, The Rivalries docu-series and the NCAA Channel exclusively on LG Smart TVs, by visiting LG.com/NCAA.

