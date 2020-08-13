LG Launches Limited-Time Promotion Featuring LG Tone Free True Wireless Earbuds With LG OLED TV Purchase

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced a limited-time promotion offering consumers a free pair of its recently-debuted LG TONE Free™ true wireless earbuds (model HBS-FN4, SRP $99.99) with the purchase of eligible 2020 LG OLED TVs*. This offer is additionally stackable with LG's existing TV/Soundbar savings bundle and is available now through Aug. 30 via LG.com and select LG-authorized dealers nationwide.

The newly designed LG TONE Free true wireless earbuds deliver an extra audio dimension courtesy of HSP (Headphone Spatial Processing) technology from Meridian – LG's long-standing audio partner in delivering superior sound. Its Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology not only recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers, it also delivers vocals with pristine clarity, completely immersing the listener.

Featuring customized EQ sound setting modes, the LG TONE Free earbuds offer four unique presets for a tailored listening experience: Natural, Immersive, Bass Boost and Treble Boost. The earbuds also boast dual microphones for an enhanced call clarity and feature an Ambient sound mode, a built-in solution that grants users the ability to hear what's going on around them. Additionally, by connecting the TONE Free earbuds with your LG TV through Bluetooth, you can tap twice on the earbuds to adjust the TV's volume and three times to change the channel.

For more information on LG's OLED TV and TONE Free earbud promo, including terms and conditions, visit www.lgearbudpromotion.com.

* Eligible for all 2020 OLED TVs except 65/55LG OLED BX models

