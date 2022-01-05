LG LEVELS UP THE LAUNDRY EXPERIENCE WITH THE LATEST IN WASHING AND DRYING SOLUTIONS

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2022, LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing a smarter, more seamless way to get laundry done with its new FX Washer and Dryer pair and LG WashTower with DUAL Heat Pump dryer. The new laundry solutions feature LG's enhanced Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™), proven steam technology, and an array of functions that make washing and drying clothes more convenient than ever.

LG FX Washer and Dryer Pair LG WashTower with DUAL Heat Pump Dryer

With LG's enhanced AI DD technology, the new FX laundry pair delivers customized performance that can sense load size, fabric type, and level of soiling, and then automatically adds the recommended amount of detergent and adjusts the wash cycle for optimized cleaning.1 The new washer also incorporates LG's steam technology, a tried-and-true method for getting clothes cleaner and refreshed every time. For greater user convenience, LG's Smart Pairing™ feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, and automatically recommends the optimal drying cycle to eliminate the guesswork.

LG's first AI DD equipped dryer model boasts a new AI cycle that adds precise movement control and automatically selects the appropriate settings for optimal fabric care and faster drying times. LG's AI technology also enables the appliance to learn the user's laundry routine and preferences to deliver tailored drying options every time. An infrared sensor accurately measures the temperature of the clothes during the drying cycle and makes adjustments automatically to ensure even drying. And unlike other washer-dryer combinations, with the Bluetooth pairing feature, users can now conveniently control both appliances from one control panel on the washer. Plus, the new flat panel design allows for seamless use and does not compromise depth in any setting, whether the pair is stacked or side-by-side.

With its ultra-convenient and space-saving design, LG's latest WashTower with DUAL Heat Pump dryer is a streamlined alternative to a conventional washer-dryer stack. The front-load washing machine uses AI DD to deliver clean, fresh clothes while the dryer leverages LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump technology to reduce energy consumption by drying in a low temperature throughout the drying cycle. With its lower overall height, LG WashTower helps save space through a ductless design that requires less clearance with the back wall. The ductless design also saves owners the inconvenience of having to regularly access and clean out the rear ducts.

Matching outstanding performance with sophisticated style, the LG WashTower is a perfect fit for any space and decorating style, with its premium Black Steel finish, scratch-resistant tempered glass doors, and decorative chrome elements. The seamless, flat design contributes to a sleek, built-in look in the laundry room and delivers a minimalist, ultra-modern aesthetic with an easy-to-access Center Control™ panel.

"With LG's advanced AI technology and differentiated features, these stunning new laundry appliances offer gentle fabric care and effortless clothing management," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "By listening to the needs of real people and leaning on our vast experience and expertise in the global home appliance market, we are able to provide consumers with solutions for a better life."

To experience the latest LG laundry solutions, visit LG's virtual exhibition booth at CES 2022.

1 AI Washing Cycle detects materials such as natural cotton and synthetic fibers as well as the thickness of the material. Product specifications and features may vary depending on model or region.

