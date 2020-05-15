LG Memorial Day 2020 Promotions Offer Big Savings, Extended Warranties On Home Appliance Essentials

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG's Memorial Day promotions are back with featured savings on today's home appliance essentials from the country's most-awarded appliance brand in customer satisifaction.1 From the kitchen to the laundry room and the spaces in between, LG Electronics USA is bringing consumers big savings on energy-efficient, time-saving products that help make life easier at home. Available now, the promotion runs through June 3 at participating retailers nationwide and on LG.com for select models.2

Peace of Mind with Extended Warranties and LG Proactive Customer Care

Shoppers can spend with peace of mind when they upgrade to LG smart appliances featuring LG Proactive Customer Care – the industry-first personalized customer support tool that provides customized maintenance tips and monthly usage reports to help keep appliances performing their best, along with alerts that warn of potential issues before they arise.

Now through July 22, purchase an eligible model at a qualifying retailer and start protecting it through the LG ThinQ™ app to receive an additional One-Year Limited Extended Warranty.3 Appliances eligible for this promotion include select LG and LG STUDIO kitchen appliances – like LG's premium four-door refrigerators (including those with the new LG Craft IceTM feature).

Advanced Sanitization and Allergy-Friendly Protection

Consumers can bring home big savings on America's #1 ranked washers and dryers in performance and reliability, according to a leading consumer magazine . Choose from a range of LG washing machines with advanced cleaning and fabric sanitization features designed to help protect families – including washers that are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to eliminate virtually all allergens, dust mites and pet dander. Consumers also can save water and energy with LG ENERGY STAR® certified washer and dryers.

Upgrade to LG's TurboWash® Time Saver Suite with an LG TurboWash front-load washer ( WM3900HBA ), LG SideKick pedestal mini washer ( WD100CB ), dryer ( DLEX3900B ), and pedestal ( WDP4B ) for as low as $2,226 (a $1,180 savings).

), LG SideKick pedestal mini washer ( ), dryer ( ), and pedestal ( ) for as low as (a savings). Save time with TurboWash front-load washers that deliver a complete clean, even for big loads in under 30 minutes. 4 Score the WM4370HKA and matching dryer each for $949 ( $700 in combined savings).

Score the and matching dryer each for ( in combined savings). Score top savings on top-load washers like LG TurboWash3D washers that deliver a complete and gentle clean. Get the WT7300CW and matching dryer each for $699 ( $400 in combined savings).

and matching dryer each for ( in combined savings). Save up to $300 on LG Styler – a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam (no chemicals) to refresh and sanitize fabrics, including jackets, clothing, bags, pillows and even stuffed animals.

on – a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam (no chemicals) to refresh and sanitize fabrics, including jackets, clothing, bags, pillows and even stuffed animals. Score an LG CordZero stick vacuum for as low as $499 and enjoy cleaning with strong suction and two rechargeable, detachable quick release batteries that let you clean and charge at the same time for up to 80 minutes of uninterrupted performance.

More Savings for Less from the Industry's Most-Awarded Kitchen Appliance Brand

Get more style and innovation for less with value-packed LG kitchen packages featuring ENERGY STAR certified refrigerator's, dishwashers and more:

To shop all of LG's 2020 Memorial Day savings, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions .

1J.D. Power ranked LG highest in 2019 customer satisfaction for French-door refrigerators two out of three years, side-by-side refrigerators two years in a row, top-mount freezer refrigerators five years in a row, and dishwashers two out of three years. LG received the highest numerical score in the respective segments of the J.D. Power 2019 Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 10,355 (kitchen) and 4,037 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed March-April 2019. Your experiences may vary. LG home appliances have earned 29 J.D. Power awards since 2006. Visit jdpower.com.

2 Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Terms and Conditions apply. Details available at www.lg.com/us/promotion.

3 One-year warranty applies to eligible Proactive Customer Care models registered with LG ThinQ app. Details available at lg-promos.com/us/en/pages/proactivecare/home.

4 Based on independent testing comparing models WM3900HBA and WM4370HWA in normal cycle with TurboWashTM360 option, 10 lb. load vs. TurboWash® 2.0 option, 8 lb.load (Feb. 2019)

5 Among Standard-Depth refrigerators based on LRFV3006S and LRMV3006S.

6 Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycles. Results may vary by model. Results based in 2018 testing with LG LDF7774ST

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG's focus on Innovation for a Better Life is exemplified by a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

