LG OLED TV & 4K TV Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best LG 55 Inch, 65 Inch & 70 Inch TV Deals Rated by Deal Tomato
Deal Tomato share the best LG LED and OLED TV Cyber Monday deals of 2019, including Cyber Monday savings on top-rated LG smart TVs at Walmart and Amazon
Dec 02, 2019, 03:10 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's the best LG 4K TV deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the best LG 70", 65" and 55" smart TV Cyber Monday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Deal Tomato.
Best LG & OLED TV deals:
- Save up to 44% on a wide range of top rated LG TVs at Amazon - check live prices on 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch LED & OLED TVs with up to 4K Ultra HD & HDR resolution
- Save up to $1200 on a wide range of LG Full HD & OLED TVs at Walmart.com
- Save up to 57% on LG 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on highly rated LG OLED & LED TVs, NanoCell TVs and more 4K Ultra HD and HDR TV models
- Save up to $300 on top-rated LG Smart TVs at Walmart - save on the NanoCell TV series with 4K Active HDR, LG ThinQ AI technology and built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Check out the full range of LG 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch TVs at Walmart - check live prices on the latest 4K TVs with IPS wide viewing angles, 4K Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos audio
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
One of the biggest players on the market today when it comes to OLED TVs is LG. The company produces 55 inch, 65 inch, 70 inch, and even bigger screen televisions. For those on a budget, a lot more LG TVs are available. Different smart TVs and LED TVs with superior displays and durable material provide excellent options for consumers.
