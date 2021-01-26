LG OLED TV Honored At 72nd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG OLED was honored at the 72nd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards for its consumer OLED TV. Established by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in 1948, the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards honor development and innovation in broadcast technology and recognize innovators for their contribution to television engineering.

The recognition highlights LG's continued innovations to enhance and evolve the television to meet reference studio specifications. LG OLED TVs are highly valued by many of the world's top production studios and renowned creators for their exceptionally accurate color reproduction and unsurpassed contrast. LG OLED TVs deliver optimized video processing, best in class calibration, high degree of interoperability with support for a large number of video and audio formats, and various other features developed specifically to meet the needs of professional content creators. LG OLED TVs are widely employed as reference displays by major Hollywood movie studios and by content developers and distributors worldwide.

Able to faithfully replicate a director's creative intent, revealing every detail and nuance with the precision of its self-lit pixels, LG OLED is popular as a reference display thanks to its capacity to meet the high-quality standards of the creative content community. By being able to render motion as precisely as they reproduce colors, LG OLED TVs are also a common sight in live sports production facilities around the world.

Praised by consumers and industry experts, LG OLED TV delivers superior image quality with its self-emissive pixel technology, backlight-free structure, and independent pixel-dimming control. Impressive contrast ratio, deeper blacks, wide viewing angle, and fast response times are just some of the reasons why LG OLED continues to lead the premium TV category.

"We are extremely proud that LG OLED TV has been acknowledged with one of the TV and broadcasting industry's most iconic awards," said Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. "This accolade is a testament to the fact that our OLED TVs deliver the best home viewing experiences, allowing customers to enjoy the shows they love just as their creators intended them to be seen."

This accolade comes on the heels of other award-winning LG innovations in the rapidly evolving field of smart, connected, ultra-high-definition televisions. Recently, LG Electronics received a Technical Emmy for developing and deploying HTML5 for a full TV experience as well as an Engineering Excellence Award from the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) for developing and deploying 1D & 3D LUT based hardware level CalMAN calibration with its OLED TVs. Previously, LG's U.S. R&D subsidiary, Zenith Electronics LLC, earned Technical Emmy Awards for pioneering developments such as the first wireless TV remote control, industry standards for HDTV and stereo TV, and flat screen displays.

