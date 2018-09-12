LG SIGNATURE Challenges World Class Chefs To Create Unique Dishes At Evian Championship

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8405551-lg-signature-chefs-evian-championship/

The very first episode of the 'What's your signature?' series featured Patrice Vander, a Michelin star chef from Les Fresques at the Hotel Royal. As the host, he introduced the rules behind the challenge, prepared his unique take on a typical French tartar dish and recommended wine that goes perfectly well with his dish. Christopher Crell from Germany and Juan Arbelaez – a Colombian chef based in France – also participated in the challenge and created their own signature dishes in the next two episodes. The signature dishes created by the two challengers were then served to Park Sung-hyun and Chun In-gee, two leading golfers participating in the 2018 Evian Championship.

During the challenge, the chefs utilized LG SIGNATURE products including the top-of-the-line refrigerator and newly launched wine cellar while creating their dishes. The chefs were able to streamline their meal preparation by taking advantage of the numerous advanced features and technologies incorporated in the aesthetically designed LG SIGNATURE range. These breakthrough innovations include the wine cellar's Multi Temperature Control which creates the ideal storage conditions for different types of wine and Auto Open Door which gently opens the door when placing one's foot at the bottom of the product.

"Entering our second year as the official partner of the Evian Championship, we're pleased to have this opportunity to highlight our LG SIGNATURE products, especially the recently launched wine cellar. We are excited to present these products in a very interesting way, as well as to support golfers," said Han Chang-hee, head of LG global marketing.

Last year LG entered into an agreement with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) to sponsor the Evian Championship as a global partner until 2019. The masterpiece recipes and content series can be found on LG SIGNATURE social media.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is LG Electronics' ultra-premium brand. By uniting the best of LG technology and design under a single brand, LG SIGNATURE offers consumers a collection that boasts subtle elegance and top-notch performance. The range of LG SIGNATURE products currently includes InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator, TWINWash™ washing machine, air purifier and award-winning "wallpaper" OLED TV W8. All LG SIGNATURE products have one thing in common: uncompromising quality and a focus on the essentials. LG SIGNATURE products have won a number of industry awards for technological innovation and sophisticated design, including 2017 CES Best of Innovation Award, iF Gold Award 2016 and Red Dot Design Award 2016.

