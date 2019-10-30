LG SIGNATURE Collaborates With World-Renowned Visual Artist On Mesmerizing Work

Matt Clark, founder and creative director of London-based art collective United Visual Artists (UVA), has risen to the apex of the contemporary art scene with installations that employ light, sound and movement to provoke emotional and physical responses in viewers. Merging diverse elements such as music, video, and digital technology, he is known for producing thought-provoking pieces that push boundaries and expand the definition of art. Much like LG SIGNATURE, Clark is interested in translating complex ideas into something that can be intuitively grasped.

Clark's UVA has created a screen-based artwork titled Axiom that continues his use of contemporary technologies to communicate multifaceted concepts. Employing LG SIGNATURE's premium OLED TV as a light-based canvas, the exclusive artwork explores the tension between surface and volume, and draws conceptual inspiration from the influential English novella, Flatland. The UVA has skillfully combined color, line and animation to transform the flat surface of the LG OLED screen into a seemingly three-dimensional space, reinforcing the dynamic depth and movement made possible by the company's unique display technology.

"What's interesting with this commission is that we have a true blackness to work with, and that creates all sorts of opportunity, in terms of how we deal with depth, color, and volume," said Clark, discussing the LG SIGNATURE collaboration.

After unveiling Axiom at IFA 2019, he went on to participate in the Masters' Talk, an exclusive panel discussion held at this year's London Design Festival. Sharing his views on the relationship between art and technology, Clark noted that a collaborative project such as Axiom is a great way for an artist to explore new ideas and different mediums.

LG SIGNATURE recently launched the world's first 8K OLED TV, which boasts a massive 88-inch 8K Ultra HD resolution (7,680 x 4,320) display. Offering the most immersive viewing experiences to discerning consumers around the globe, LG SIGNATURE continues to be a revolutionary force in the TV industry and an exemplar of how art and technology go hand in hand.

