LG SIGNATURE Debuts Immersive NFT Experience During Art Basel Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand from LG Electronics known for world-class design and cutting-edge innovations, showcased the world's first rollable TV, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R, at The Gateway, an exclusive exhibition of NFT-based art and collectibles at Art Basel Miami. Presented by nft now, the leading NFT media company and Christie's, the one-of-a-kind sensory experience in downtown Miami featured music and art in celebration of the new era of NFT innovation.

LG SIGNATURE products such as the LG SIGNATURE Door-in-Door Refrigerator brought the brand's luxurious lounge to life for attendees. Partygoers enjoy the LG SIGNATURE lounge at The Gateway, an exclusive exhibition of NFT-based art and collectibles that was presented by nft now and Christie’s. Event attendees view cutting-edge NFT artworks on the revolutionary LG SIGNATURE OLED R, the world's first and only rollable TV.

For this unique installation powered by LG SIGNATURE, nft now and Christie's transformed one of Miami's many financial office buildings into a reimagined 23,000-square-foot gallery where guests explored a curated collection of pieces from the world's top NFT creators, as well as physical pieces from some of the leading artists in the space. Christie's collaborated with LG Electronics to install an array of LG OLED displays for celebrated NFT artists to showcase their works. Employing LG's award-winning OLED technology, the installation featured NFT works in stunning 4K resolution, demonstrating for guests how LG innovation seamlessly bridges the gap between the worlds of art and technology. Expanding on this installation, twin OLED R TVs located in the LG SIGNATURE lounge looped designs by other NFT artists for attendees to enjoy as they relaxed.

"Collaborating with such forward-thinking partners as nft now and Christie's on this unique sensory experience at the cutting edge of art and technology is a natural fit for LG SIGNATURE," said Peggy Ang, senior vice president of marketing at LG Electronics USA, which markets the super-premium LG SIGNATURE products in the U.S. "The combination of our innovative products, like the world's first rollable TV, alongside the cutting edge of NFT art perfectly symbolizes our desire to inspire consumers through revolutionary new concepts that improve their quality of life."

Attendees, including celebrities and the elite of the art world, also enjoyed a LG SIGNATURE lounge that brought the brand's luxury products to life. The lounge featured the world's first rollable TV, and the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, providing attendees an expertly curated wine list that was chilled to perfection. As a final touch, thanks to the LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier, guests in the lounge relaxed in comfort.

Lauded as an engineering and user-centric triumph, the 65-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED R rollable TV (model 65RX) reimagines the television experience by disappearing at the touch of a button to liberate users from the limitations of a wall for a more thoughtfully curated living space. Built using an ultra-thin, flexible 4K OLED screen made from one sheet of glass, LG SIGNATURE OLED R features luminous display technology composed of over 8 million self-lit pixels that deliver superior, detailed, and vivid picture quality, powered by LG's fourth generation α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor for best-in-class visuals.

The TV transforms into three different viewing windows to expand the user experience from watching content to exploring mood lighting, listening to music, smart home control and much more. For each unit ordered, customers will receive white glove delivery and installation service to ensure a seamless set-up experience, including access to LG SIGNATURE's Concierge Service.

To learn more about LG SIGNATURE and its diverse growing lineup of appliances and electronics like the OLED R, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

"The Gateway" was an extension of nft now's mission to empower the creators of culture and foster mainstream adoption of NFTs. For more information, please visit nftnow.com/ thegateway.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is an ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. The brand's distinctive products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About nft now

NFT Now is the leading web3 digital media platform for NFT coverage, curation and analysis on how trailblazing artists and builders are redefining the creative economy. NFT Now is on a mission to empower the creators of culture and help drive mainstream adoption of NFTs, which will redefine how creators and their communities share in the value they create and power a new economic model of prosperity. NFT Now is working today to build that future tomorrow. Follow NFT Now on all social media platforms: @nftnow

About Christie's

Founded in 1766, Christie's is a world-leading art and luxury business. Renowned and trusted for its expert live and online auctions, as well as its bespoke private sales, Christie's offers a full portfolio of global services to its clients, including art appraisal, art financing, international real estate and education. Christie's has a physical presence in 46 countries, throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, with flagship international sales hubs in New York, London, Hong Kong, Paris and Geneva. It also is the only international auction house authorized to hold sales in mainland China (Shanghai).

Christie's auctions span more than 80 art and luxury categories , at price points ranging from $200 to over $100 million. In recent years, Christie's has achieved the world record price for an artwork at auction (Leonardo da Vinci's Salvador Mundi, 2017), for a single collection sale (the Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller, 2018), and for a work by a living artist (Jeff Koons' Rabbit, 2019).

Christie's Private Sales offers a seamless service for buying and selling art, jewelry and watches outside of the auction calendar, working exclusively with Christie's specialists at a client's individual pace.

Recent innovations at Christie's include the groundbreaking sale of the first NFT for a digital work of art ever offered at a major auction house (Beeple's Everydays, March 2021), with the unprecedented acceptance of cryptocurrency as a means of payment. As an industry leader in digital innovation, Christie's also continues to pioneer new technologies that are redefining the business of art, including the creation of viewing and bidding experiences that integrate augmented reality, global livestreaming, buy-now channels, and hybrid sales formats.

Christie's is dedicated to advancing responsible culture throughout its business and communities worldwide, including achieving sustainability through net zero carbon emissions by 2030, and actively using its platform in the art world to amplify under-represented voices and support positive change.

Browse, bid, discover , and join us for the best of art and luxury at: www.christies.com or by downloading Christie's apps.

The COVID-related re-opening status of our global locations is available here

