LG SIGNATURE Master Story Series Celebrates Artistry and Technique of Golf's Finest

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand from global innovator LG Electronics, is launching the latest chapter in its Master Story Series, a digital campaign that celebrates the skill, expertise and dedication of the brand's high-profile ambassadors. The installment will feature two of the world's premier female golfers, Jin-young Ko and Sung-hyun Park, whose artistry and technique echo LG SIGNATURE's commitment to excellence and exclusive premium lifestyle solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/LG SIGNATURE)

Two ideal brand ambassadors, Park and Ko share LG SIGNATURE's unquenchable desire and proven ability to deliver the very best. The artistry and flawless technique they display at the world's most prestigious golf courses is an apt metaphor for the beautiful aesthetics and advanced technology found in LG SIGNATURE consumer electronics and appliances, which are coveted by the most discerning consumers for their quality, functionality, and style.

Ko shares the focus and drive of all professional golfers, but her style of play is distinctly her own. A huge part of Ko's success is her meticulous preparation, and a honed ability to tune out distractions on the course. After picking up her first professional victory at the 2018 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open, Ko went on to secure two LPGA majors the very next year: the 2019 ANA Inspiration and the 2019 Evian Championship, the latter of which is sponsored by LG SIGNATURE.

"Every course plays differently and there are so many variables to consider with each putt and drive, which is why technique and consistency are so crucial," said Ko. "Patience, discipline, and physical and mental preparation are what allow me to repeat my swing and get the results I expect and demand of myself."

Famous for her majestically long drives, Park has a recognizable swing that combines power and artistic grace in equal measure. Her distinctive technique generates incredible club head speed, sending the ball soaring far and high with rhythmic precision. Park made her professional debut in 2017, outperforming more experienced players to capture her first LPGA major title, the 2017 U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship.

"I like to think of golf as an art form, and I believe that comes across in my style of play," said Park. "Although skill and practice are important for how you perform on the greens and fairways, so is creativity, and that's where I feel I have an advantage."

"All of our LG SIGNATURE ambassadors are leaders in their chosen fields, and we are thrilled to partner and showcase what it means to be a master of one's craft," said Kim Jin-hong, head of LG's Global Marketing Center. "Reaching consumers around the globe with this digital campaign that celebrates the skill and effort it takes to achieve true greatness is a perfect way to communicate our brand philosophy."

To learn more about the new LG SIGNATURE Master Story Series videos featuring Ko and Park, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, the distinctive LG SIGNATURE products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

