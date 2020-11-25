LG SIGNATURE to Sponsor First 8K Production of Highlights from American Ballet Theatre's 'The Nutcracker'

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand from LG Electronics known for world-class design and cutting-edge innovations such as OLED 8K TVs, is extending its partnership with the renowned American Ballet Theatre (ABT) for the 2020 holiday season. As the exclusive ABT Global Electronics Partner, LG SIGNATURE will sponsor the first-ever 8K Ultra HD highlight production of the critically acclaimed performance of The Nutcracker, created by celebrated choreographer and ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky.

(PRNewsfoto/LG SIGNATURE) (PRNewsfoto/LG SIGNATURE)

Celebrating LG SIGNATURE's OLED 8K cinematic innovation, The Nutcracker will feature ABT principal dancers Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside in a magical holiday setting at the High Line Hotel in New York City. The performance will premiere on ABT and LG SIGNATURE YouTube channels on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. EST, giving audiences worldwide the opportunity to enjoy the timeless masterpiece in the comfort of their own homes. A preview video will be available on the ABT and LG SIGNATURE YouTube channels beginning today.

"In a year filled with many challenges, bringing The Nutcracker to life in stunning 8K resolution feels like a holiday hug we all need right now," said Peggy Ang, marketing vice president at LG Electronics USA. "LG SIGNATURE shares a commitment to passion, excellence and redefining standards, and especially this year we're delighted to play a role in making the arts more accessible to communities across the country."

"LG SIGNATURE continues to be an incredible partner, propelling innovation in the arts during these unprecedented times," said Kara Medoff Barnett, executive director at American Ballet Theatre. "In a year when we are unable to offer performances to live audiences, the opportunity to share scenes from Ratmansky's beloved Nutcracker online is both a wonderful holiday gift to our fans and a key milestone in our 80 year-history."

The award-winning LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TVs redefine the premium viewing experience thanks to more than 33 million self-lit pixels, 1 billion colors, perfect blacks and limitless contrast. With a picture that's four times sharper than 4K UHD and with 16 times the detail of HDTV, the 88- and 77-inch class LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TVs exceed the industry's official 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association.

For more information about American Ballet Theatre, please visit www.abt.org. To learn more about LG SIGNATURE and its diverse growing lineup of appliances and electronics like the OLED 8K TV, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, the distinctive LG SIGNATURE products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. For more information, visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.





About American Ballet Theatre

American Ballet Theatre is one of the greatest dance companies in the world. Few ballet companies equal ABT for its combination of size, scope and outreach. Recognized as a living national treasure since its founding in 1940, ABT annually tours the United States and is the only major cultural institution to do so. For 80 years, the Company, which is headquartered in New York City, has appeared in a total of 132 cities in 45 countries and has performed in all 50 states of the United States. In 2006, by an act of Congress, American Ballet Theatre became America's National Ballet Company®

SOURCE LG SIGNATURE