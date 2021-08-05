LG Teams Up With All-New Film The Suicide Squad To Bring Behind-The-Scenes Content To Fans As Part of the Only on OLED Program

LG will offer 3 minutes of exclusive content to LG Smart TV owners via the FOMO Channel available on LG's Smart TV platform, including behind-the-scenes footage featuring filmmakers and the cast that stars as the most notoriously infamous protagonists in the DC lineup.

"LG OLED TVs are world-renowned for delivering a superior home entertainment experience, the way content creators intended their work to be seen," said Peggy Ang, LG's Senior Vice President of Marketing. The Only on OLED program takes film lovers beyond the actual movie itself with never-before-seen moments and behind-the- scenes content that can only be experienced on OLED TVs. We expect this to be the first of many unique experiences created with Warner Bros. Pictures exclusively for LG OLED owners."

LG Electronics USA will announce additional exclusive content from Warner Bros. Pictures later this year.

The partnership with The Suicide Squad comes after the official launch of the Only On OLED campaign in May and kicked off with a successful live Fortnite face-off between actor Megan Fox and multi-platinum-selling music mogul DJ Khaled. More recently, Only on OLED released of Hangin' with Kuz, a short content series following a day in the life of Los Angeles Laker Kyle Kuzma with his friend and musician/actor, Travis 'Taco' Bennett.

For more information on LG OLED TVs, visit LG.com. Having FOMO about all of the exciting experiences coming from Only on OLED? Visit an LG-authorized retailer to upgrade your home entertainment experience.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com .

About The Suicide Squad

From writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures' superhero action adventure The Suicide Squad, starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland and Tinashe Kajese, with Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis.

Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Charles Roven and Peter Safran, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda and Richard Suckle executive producing.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atlas Entertainment/A Peter Safran Production, A James Gunn Film, The Suicide Squad. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is set for release nationwide in theaters and IMAX on August 6, 2021 and will be available on HBO Max via its Ad-Free plan in UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices through September 5. This film is rated R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity.

