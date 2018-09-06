LG teams up with LPGA again as official sponsor of 2018 Evian Championship

The Evian Championship is one of five majors on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour, along with ANA Inspiration, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, U.S. Women's Open and Ricoh Women's British Open. The popular tournament reaches a total audience of over 24 million viewers from 170 different countries.

LG is designating the eighth hole of the golf course as the LG SIGNATURE Hole with LG premium appliances being awarded to anyone lucky enough to hit a hole-in-one on this hole. Fans can get in on the action by participating in an online drawing on the Facebook sites for LG SIGNATURE and Evian for chances to win golf memorabilia signed by the players.

And no golf game is complete without good food and wine. To highlight the advanced technology and uncompromising design of LG SIGNATURE, European celebrity chefs Patrice Vander, Christopher Crell and Juan Arbelaez will show them preparing their favorite dishes using LG SIGNATURE appliances with LPGA golfers enjoying their ultimate creations. Foodies and golf fans alike can see the chefs in action at www.facebook.com/LGSIGNATURE.

"We feel privileged to be partnering with the Evian Championship again this year as the relationship has proven to be a very valuable part of our global premium strategy," said Han Chang-hee, head of LG global marketing. "The LPGA audience is exactly who we had in mind when we first launched the premium LG SIGNATURE brand in 2016."

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is LG Electronics' ultra-premium brand. By uniting the best of LG technology and design under a single brand, LG SIGNATURE offers consumers a collection that boasts subtle elegance and top-notch performance. The range of LG SIGNATURE products currently includes InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator, TWINWash™ washing machine, air purifier and award-winning "wallpaper" OLED TV W8. All LG SIGNATURE products have one thing in common: uncompromising quality and a focus on the essentials. LG SIGNATURE products have won a number of industry awards for technological innovation and sophisticated design, including 2017 CES Best of Innovation Award, iF Gold Award 2016 and Red Dot Design Award 2016.

