LG ThinQ Demonstrates Tranformative Innovations For Everyday Living Through New Digital Campaign

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has launched a new digital campaign showcasing the innovative capabilities of its LG ThinQ brand (a new AI brand of various products which are integrated with AI functions). Under the tag-line "Think Wise. Be Free.", the video series conveys real-world benefits in every aspect of life. An extensive range of LG ThinQ products are customized for people with different lifestyles in order to enhance their daily life. The AI features embedded in the products present practical levels of convenience that can be experienced in every facet of life from what people eat and wear to how they play, whether they are at home or on the move.

How to Plan a Stress-Free Trip / LG ThinQ products can make your lives easier and more convenient as your AI travel guide without stress
How AI Is Changing The Way We Eat / LG ThinQ can change the way we eat and cook using its AI powered kitchen appliances and provide what the kitchen of the future will look like
Easy Ways To Get Dressed - LG ThinQ can help users maintain their personal style each day with little effort. Its AI equipped devices can offer easier and simpler ways to get dressed
Planning a vacation but worried about leaving the house? LG’s AI brand LG ThinQ will take care of everything at home while you’re away, meaning less time worrying and more time spent making memories
LG’s AI brand LG ThinQ can lend a helping hand in the kitchen, making cooking at home a breeze. Let LG ThinQ inspire your next dish or read out recipes while you concentrate on making the perfect meal
Keep your favorite clothes fresh and clean through one easy voice command. LG’s AI brand LG ThinQ means cleaning clothes has never been simpler
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8441651-lg-thinq-ai-think-wise-be-free/

To highlight the brand's alignment with LG's slogan "Innovation for a better life", the series features three people with distinct lifestyles enjoying the benefits provided by LG ThinQ products. They illustrate practical real-life values from the consumer's perspective, which consist of a greater freedom of time enabling users to enjoy their day to the fullest. 

The campaign is comprised of three videos each entitled 'LG ThinQ_Travel', 'LG ThinQ_Gourmet', and 'LG ThinQ_Style', showcasing diverse ways LG ThinQ products assist its users. The 'LG ThinQ_Travel' episode takes viewers through a step-by-step process of planning a last-minute trip without the stress, highlighting how the products can act as your travel guide from destination recommendations to flight reservations. 'LG ThinQ_Gourmet' displays how AI can change the way we cook and eat using LG ThinQ refrigerators and ovens. The interaction between products provides viewers with a glimpse into what the kitchen of the future will look like. Last but not least, 'LG ThinQ_Style' demonstrates how LG ThinQ products can help maintain the user's personal style, offering simpler ways to take care of different clothes.

"The video series emphasizes positive transformations that LG ThinQ products can bring to diverse lifestyles," said Han Chang-hee, head of LG global marketing. "We hope viewers can get a glimpse into the level of freedom and convenience our products can provide."

The video campaign will be running on multiple digital platforms including HuffPost. You can visit here to see the first video content on HuffPost.

About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in more than 100 locations around the world. With 2017 global sales of USD 55.4 billion (KRW 61.4 trillion), LG is comprised of five companies ― Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Components and Business-to-Business ― and is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices in addition to premium LG SIGNATURE products and ThinQ featuring artificial intelligence. For the latest news and information on LG Electronics, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

