LG ThinQ Demonstrates Tranformative Innovations For Everyday Living Through New Digital Campaign

To highlight the brand's alignment with LG's slogan "Innovation for a better life", the series features three people with distinct lifestyles enjoying the benefits provided by LG ThinQ products. They illustrate practical real-life values from the consumer's perspective, which consist of a greater freedom of time enabling users to enjoy their day to the fullest.

The campaign is comprised of three videos each entitled 'LG ThinQ_Travel', 'LG ThinQ_Gourmet', and 'LG ThinQ_Style', showcasing diverse ways LG ThinQ products assist its users. The 'LG ThinQ_Travel' episode takes viewers through a step-by-step process of planning a last-minute trip without the stress, highlighting how the products can act as your travel guide from destination recommendations to flight reservations. 'LG ThinQ_Gourmet' displays how AI can change the way we cook and eat using LG ThinQ refrigerators and ovens. The interaction between products provides viewers with a glimpse into what the kitchen of the future will look like. Last but not least, 'LG ThinQ_Style' demonstrates how LG ThinQ products can help maintain the user's personal style, offering simpler ways to take care of different clothes.

"The video series emphasizes positive transformations that LG ThinQ products can bring to diverse lifestyles," said Han Chang-hee, head of LG global marketing. "We hope viewers can get a glimpse into the level of freedom and convenience our products can provide."

The video campaign will be running on multiple digital platforms including HuffPost. You can visit here to see the first video content on HuffPost.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in more than 100 locations around the world. With 2017 global sales of USD 55.4 billion (KRW 61.4 trillion), LG is comprised of five companies ― Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Components and Business-to-Business ― and is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices in addition to premium LG SIGNATURE products and ThinQ featuring artificial intelligence. For the latest news and information on LG Electronics, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

SOURCE LG ThinQ