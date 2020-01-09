LG To Accelerate B2B Innovation With Microsoft

A year ago, LG started its collaboration with Microsoft to enhance and further grow LG's autonomous vehicle and infotainment system business. LG will expand the scope of new projects beyond the automotive sector and further into the commercial space.

LG plans to enhance its management systems to enable its Building Energy Control (BECON) system to manage and control HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems more efficiently using Azure. While extending its BECON system around the world with Microsoft's support, the company will develop the next version of BECON with Azure data and hybrid cloud + AI services.

The integration with Azure will further enhance LG's in-vehicle infotainment solution. This builds on the powerful combination of LG's webOS Auto and the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform for the next generation of connected vehicles. For the next version of webOS Auto, LG will provide various additional HMI (human machine interface) experiences, especially in the in-vehicle entertainment and work efficiency areas.

LG's infotainment systems will integrate virtual personal assistant technologies from LG with the Microsoft virtual assistant solution accelerator and automakers' own personal assistants to enhance their brand experiences and provide various connected services to end users. This innovative HMI software platform is designed to advance the monetization of new digital services.

"Microsoft brings complementary technologies and synergy to advance LG's B2B solutions," said Dr. Lee Sang-yong, senior vice president and head of Automotive & Business Solutions Center at LG Electronics. "Our work with Microsoft will help drive competitiveness and the digital transformation for LG's B2B areas, which represent the growth engine for the future."

"Microsoft empowers mobility companies to digitally transform and identify new business opportunities," said Sanjay Ravi, general manager of Automotive Industry at Microsoft Corp. "LG is fostering innovation and providing their customers with new value-added services by building its own digital capabilities and data-driven culture."

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 77,000 people working in 125 locations around the world. With 2017 global sales of USD 55.4 billion (KRW 61.4 trillion), LG comprises five business units ― Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions ― and is one of the world's leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.lgnewsroom.com

